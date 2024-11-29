Body of Teenager Exhumed in Murder Investigation Involving Police Officer

Sragen, Central Java. The body of 16-year-old Gamma Rizkynata Oktafansy was exhumed on Friday by the Central Java Police as part of an investigation into allegations that a police officer fatally shot the high school student.

The exhumation took place at a public cemetery in Karangmalam District, Sragen Regency. Workers dismantled the grave’s concrete platform and ceramic covering while a Muslim cleric led prayers. Forensic teams from the provincial police conducted the procedure under tight supervision.

The body, wrapped in a shroud, was examined on one of two wooden tables set up beside the open grave. Buckets of water and other forensic equipment were visible at the scene.

The grave was demarcated by black fabrics during the procedure.

Gamma, a student at Semarang’s 4th State Vocational School, was reportedly shot by a police officer near the Paramount Housing Complex in West Semarang last weekend.

According to initial police statements, the officer claimed he was on his way home when he witnessed a youth gang fight. The officer alleged that he attempted to intervene but encountered resistance, leading him to open fire. Police described Gamma as a gang member, a claim that has sparked widespread criticism and public outrage.

Nanang Agus, a counselor at Gamma’s school, refuted the allegations, describing Gamma as a bright, diligent student with no history of violence. He was also an active member of the school’s Flag-Hoisting Team.

The officer, identified as 2nd Sub-Inspector R, has been charged with murder in connection with the incident.

Gamma’s family, while devastated, has supported the exhumation to uncover the truth about his death.

“If they must exhume his body for the sake of justice, we accept it,” said Siman, Gamma’s grandfather, speaking near the gravesite.

Siman recalled Gamma as a respectful and obedient grandson who always returned home during Eid and school holidays. When the family received Gamma’s body last week, they only viewed his face inside the coffin and did not examine the rest of his body.

