Booster Shots against Covid-19 Free for Everyone: Jokowi

Jakarta. Indonesia will begin administering Covid-19 vaccine booster shots on Wednesday.

According to President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, the booster rollout will first prioritize the elderly and vulnerable groups. The third dose vaccination is crucial to boost people's immunity against the ever-mutating coronavirus.

“That is why I have decided that the third dose will be available at no cost for all Indonesian people. Because, once again, people's safety is paramount,” Jokowi said in a recorded press statement on Tuesday.

An individual can get their third booster jab in more than six months after their second dose, according to Jokowi. The president also reminded people to continue to comply with the health protocols.

“Because vaccination and discipline in following the health protocols are key in combating the Covid-19 pandemic,” Jokowi said.