Borobudur Temple Attracts 11,000 Tourists Per Day During Year-End Holidays

FILE - Tourists visit the Borobudur Temple in Magelang, Central Java, on Feb. 13. 2, 2020. (Antara Photo/Anis Efizudin)
Magelang. During the year-end holidays, Borobudur Temple in Magelang, Central Java, was crowded with local and international visitors.

Mardijono Nugroho, the manager of the Borobudur Temple Tourism Park, said the enthusiasm of visitors during the Christmas and New Year holidays was very high. Not only did they visit the temple, but tourists also enjoyed several new attractions developed in various zones within the temple area.

"During the Christmas 2024 and New Year 2025 holidays, the number of visitors reached 10,000 to 11,000 per day," he said.

The temple management has previously developed new tourist attractions such as art galleries.

Throughout 2024, the number of visitors reached 1.3 million, including 200,000 foreign tourists. The management also plans further development in various zones within the Borobudur Temple area to attract more tourists and increase visits to 1.7 million in 2025, he added.

One of the visitors from Banyuwangi, Devita, said she came to Borobudur Temple to spend her New Year holiday with her friends. According to her, Borobudur Temple is one of the must-visit destinations when traveling in Central Java. In addition to enjoying the beauty of the temple's architecture, visitors can also learn more about its history.

