Borussia Dortmund to Play Indonesian Team in SE Asia Tour

SEPTEMBER 14, 2022

Jakarta. German football team Borussia Dortmund will visit Indonesia and play with a local team during the “World Cup break” starting in November, the club tweeted on Tuesday.

The Bundesliga team will “make use of the World Cup break and travel to Southeast Asia” with the remaining members of the first-team squad from November 21 to December 1 and take in Singapore, Indonesia, and Vietnam.

They will play a match against a local team in each of the three countries, but details on the opponents and dates have yet to be disclosed.

"Following the agonizingly long period of restrictions due to the corona pandemic, it is a great pleasure for us to finally be able to pay a visit to our many fans and partners in Southeast Asia once again,” Dortmund managing director Carsten Cramer said in a statement. 

With many players will be representing their home country at the World Cup, Dortmund will bring the remaining players including their U23s and U19s, sporting director Sebastian Kehl said.

#Sports
Borussia Dortmund
Bundesliga
sports
football
