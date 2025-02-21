BP Haji to Fully Organize Hajj Pilgrimage in 2026

Jakarta. The Indonesian Hajj Organizing Agency (BP Haji) is set to begin fully organizing the major Islamic pilgrimage in 2026, according to its deputy Dahnil Anzar Simanjuntak.

The Religious Affairs Ministry's Directorate General of Hajj and Umrah has been single-handedly handling the pilgrimage organizing affairs. However, President Prabowo Subianto decided to establish a separate cabinet-level agency to take care of Hajj matters as hundreds of thousands of Indonesians fly to Mecca every year to perform the major pilgrimage. A transition phase is currently underway before the ministry's directorate general fully hands over the task to BP Haji.

"BP Haji is already involved [in preparing for the 2025 Hajj season], but our role is still quite limited. We are only limited to supporting the ministry's Hajj directorate general. ... So at present, the directorate general still works on the preparations [for the 2025 Hajj]. But they are already consulting with us," Dahnil said during a visit to B-Universe Media Holdings' head office in PIK 2 on Thursday.

BP Haji is currently waiting for the necessary regulatory framework before the body can fully operate next year.

"We are also already working on the standard operating procedures for the 2026 Hajj season. ... We should be ready by 2026," Dahnil said.

Indonesia is the world's largest Muslim-majority country. The Saudi government has allowed Indonesia to send 221,000 Hajj pilgrims this upcoming pilgrimage season. Last year, Saudi granted Indonesia a record-breaking Hajj quota of 241,000 pilgrims.

