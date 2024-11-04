BPJPH Finds Pork in Halal-Labeled Marshmallows, Prompting Retail Recall

Chandra Adi Nurwidya, Andi Maulana, Andika Pratama
April 25, 2025 | 9:06 pm
South Sumatra's Department of Trade and the Palembang BPOM pull marshmallow products containing pork from a shopping center on Thursday, April 25, 2025. (Beritasatu.com/Andika Pratama)
South Sumatra's Department of Trade and the Palembang BPOM pull marshmallow products containing pork from a shopping center on Thursday, April 25, 2025. (Beritasatu.com/Andika Pratama)

Jakarta/Palembang/Karawang. South Sumatra’s Department of Trade and the Palembang Food and Drug Monitoring Agency (BPOM) have uncovered several marshmallow products suspected of containing non-halal ingredients, following an inspection at two major retail outlets. The surprise inspection took place at Sevendays and Diamond Market Social Market (Soma) in Palembang, focusing primarily on two brands --Corniche and ChompChomp-- which were found to contain pork elements.

The Halal Product Guarantee Agency (BPJPH) found several imported foods containing non-halal ingredients. "We found similar products during our inspection based on BPJPH's notice," said R.M. Fauzi, Head of the Consumer Protection and Trade Affairs Division at South Sumatra's Department of Trade, on Thursday.

As a result of the findings, the retail management was instructed to immediately remove these products from the shelves until further clarification is provided from central authorities. The BPOM Palembang said that while the discovered products were not identical to those listed in the BPJPH’s alert, their resemblance in brand and form made it necessary to take preventive measures.

"This is a precautionary step. Products with similar characteristics must not be displayed or sold to avoid misleading consumers," said Bagir, a BPOM staff member in Palembang.

Read More:
Indonesia’s Largest Muslim Group Defends Halal Rules Against US Criticism

Retailers have been cooperative, with Diamond Market Soma confirming the immediate removal of the products. 

Meanwhile, in West Java, a similar issue arose when nine pork-contaminated snack products --seven of which were labeled halal-- remained on sale in a minimarket in Karawang, despite BPJPH’s earlier directive for their withdrawal. Mae, a local customer, told Beritasatu.com her child had unknowingly consumed marshmallows containing pork, triggering questions about the reliability of halal certifications issued by the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI).

The controversy over these findings has raised concerns among academics, with Professor Yuny Erwanto from Gadjah Mada University criticizing the lapse in halal certification processes. “Halal labels should offer reassurance, but incidents like this undermine public trust,” he said, calling for stricter oversight of both domestic and foreign certification bodies.

Read More:
Indonesia Has the Potential to Become a Key Player in the Global Halal Industry

The following food items have been confirmed to contain pork-derived ingredients:

  1. Corniche Fluffy Jelly Marshmallow (Lychee, Orange, Strawberry, Grape flavors)

  2. Corniche Teddy Bear Shaped Marshmallow (Apple flavor)

  3. ChompChomp Car Mallow (Car-shaped)

  4. ChompChomp Flower Mallow (Flower-shaped)

  5. ChompChomp Mini Marshmallow (Tube-shaped)

  6. Hakiki Gelatin (Food Additive Gel Forming Agent)

  7. Larbee – TYL Marshmallow with Vanilla Jam Filling

  8. AAA Orange-flavored Marshmallow

  9. SWEETME Chocolate-flavored Marshmallow

