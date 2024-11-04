BPOM Finds No Pesticide Residue in Muscat Grapes

Yovanda Noni
November 4, 2024 | 12:10 pm
This undated photo shows shine muscat grapes. (B1 Photo/Widy Wicaksono)
This undated photo shows shine muscat grapes. (B1 Photo/Widy Wicaksono)

Jakarta. The Indonesian Food and Drug Supervisory Agency (BPOM) announced on Monday that laboratory tests on imported Muscat grapes revealed no trace of pesticides.

The tests were conducted following reports from Thailand that harmful chemical residues had been detected in Muscat grapes, sparking concerns in neighboring countries, including Indonesia, Singapore, and Malaysia.

BPOM collected grape samples from major entry points such as the Greater Jakarta area, Bandung, Surabaya, Bandar Lampung, Makassar, Pontianak, and Medan for thorough testing.

The results of the tests "showed no detection of chlorpyrifos pesticide residues,” BPOM Head Taruna Ikrar stated in a statement.

The testing was carried out in collaboration with the National Food Agency and the Indonesian Quarantine Agency.

“We urge all parties to comply with existing regulations and food safety standards to ensure that food distributed in Indonesia is safe for public consumption. Businesses that fail to meet these standards will face legal action according to the applicable laws,” Taruna added.

