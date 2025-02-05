Brake Failure Blamed for Deadly Pileup at Bogor Tollgate

Bogor. The deadly pileup at the Ciawi tollgate in Bogor late Tuesday was triggered by a truck that lost control due to brake failure, a Transportation Ministry official said.

The accident involved a truck carrying water gallons and six cars, resulting in eight fatalities and dozens of others injured.

The truck, which was traveling to Jakarta, allegedly experienced brake failure as it approached the tollgate, said Ahmad Yani, acting director-general of Land Transportation.

“It is suspected that the truck had a brake failure right at the toll gate, causing it to collide with the vehicles that were transacting e-toll payments. Three vehicles were reported to be completely destroyed by fire, while three other vehicles were damaged,” Yani said in a statement on Wednesday.

However, he added that authorities are still investigating the exact cause of the accident. The Transportation Ministry is gathering evidence and information and coordinating with the police and other relevant agencies in handling the incident.

“We express our deepest condolences for this incident, and we will continue to investigate the cause of the accident and ensure proper handling. We also urge all toll road users to always be cautious and obey the traffic signs,” he added.

The Ministry of Transportation also reminded drivers to always ensure their vehicles are in good condition before use to avoid accidents that could harm many people.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: