Brake Failure Leads to 17-Vehicle Pileup on Cipularang Toll, Leaving 1 Dead

Cipularang. West Java Police reported that a pileup involving 17 vehicles occurred at Kilometer 92 of the Cipularang Toll Road on Monday. West Java Police Chief Akhmad Wiyagus confirmed that the accident resulted in one death and injured eight others.

"The accident was likely triggered by a heavily loaded truck with brake failure, causing it to collide with over five vehicles in front of it," said West Java Police spokesperson Commissioner Jules Abraham Abas.

Footage obtained by B-TV showed a police car pursuing the truck down a steep section of the road, where the truck missed an emergency braking ramp.

The truck ultimately collided with multiple vehicles in traffic at Kilometer 92, heading toward Jakarta. The B-TV footage reveals dozens of private vehicles involved in the crash, with some vehicles severely damaged, stacked on top of each other, or overturned on the road.

Jasa Marga Metropolitan Tollroad reported that the victims are being treated at Abdul Radjak Public Hospital in Purwakarta. To alleviate congestion, drivers traveling from Bandung to Jakarta are being redirected to exit at the Cikamuning toll gate at Kilometer 116 and re-enter through the Jatiluhur gate at Kilometer 84.

