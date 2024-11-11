Brake Failure Leads to 17-Vehicle Pileup on Cipularang Toll, Leaving 1 Dead

Antara
November 11, 2024 | 6:50 pm
SHARE
A multi-vehicle crash involving a truck and several other vehicles occurred on Monday, Nov. 11, 2024, at 3:15 p.m. on the Cipularang Toll Road in West Java, Kilometer 92, heading toward Jakarta (B-TV)
A multi-vehicle crash involving a truck and several other vehicles occurred on Monday, Nov. 11, 2024, at 3:15 p.m. on the Cipularang Toll Road in West Java, Kilometer 92, heading toward Jakarta (B-TV)

Cipularang. West Java Police reported that a pileup involving 17 vehicles occurred at Kilometer 92 of the Cipularang Toll Road on Monday. West Java Police Chief Akhmad Wiyagus confirmed that the accident resulted in one death and injured eight others.

"The accident was likely triggered by a heavily loaded truck with brake failure, causing it to collide with over five vehicles in front of it," said West Java Police spokesperson Commissioner Jules Abraham Abas.

Footage obtained by B-TV showed a police car pursuing the truck down a steep section of the road, where the truck missed an emergency braking ramp.

The truck ultimately collided with multiple vehicles in traffic at Kilometer 92, heading toward Jakarta. The B-TV footage reveals dozens of private vehicles involved in the crash, with some vehicles severely damaged, stacked on top of each other, or overturned on the road.

Advertisement

Jasa Marga Metropolitan Tollroad reported that the victims are being treated at Abdul Radjak Public Hospital in Purwakarta. To alleviate congestion, drivers traveling from Bandung to Jakarta are being redirected to exit at the Cikamuning toll gate at Kilometer 116 and re-enter through the Jatiluhur gate at Kilometer 84.

Tags:
#Transportation
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Deputy Minister of Agriculture to Explore AI Innovation for Farming Efficiency
News 42 minutes ago

Deputy Minister of Agriculture to Explore AI Innovation for Farming Efficiency

 Deputy Minister of Agriculture Sudaryono plans to develop an innovative farming technique using artificial intelligence (AI)
East Java Regent Puts 97 Employees Under Sunlight as Discipline
News 2 hours ago

East Java Regent Puts 97 Employees Under Sunlight as Discipline

 Ugas Irwanto said the punishment should last 4 hours and the employees will be exposed to sunlight for an additional 2 hours on Tuesday.
Brake Failure Leads to 17-Vehicle Pileup on Cipularang Toll, Leaving 1 Dead
News 2 hours ago

Brake Failure Leads to 17-Vehicle Pileup on Cipularang Toll, Leaving 1 Dead

 West Java Police Chief Akhmad Wiyagus confirmed that the Cipularang Toll Road accident resulted in one death and injured eight others.
Chinese Brands Rise, Japanese Automakers Slide in Indonesia’s October Car Sale
Business 2 hours ago

Chinese Brands Rise, Japanese Automakers Slide in Indonesia’s October Car Sale

 The automotive market rebounded in October, with national car sales reaching 77,191 units, a 6.22 percent increase from September.
Lapor Mas Wapres: Here's How You Can File Complaints with Vice President Gibran
News 3 hours ago

Lapor Mas Wapres: Here's How You Can File Complaints with Vice President Gibran

 Starting Nov. 11, Indonesians can directly voice concerns to Vice President Gibran through the new "Lapor Mas Wapres" complaint service.
News Index

Most Popular

Visa on Arrival Extensions in Indonesia Now Require Immigration Verification: What You Need to Know
1
Visa on Arrival Extensions in Indonesia Now Require Immigration Verification: What You Need to Know
2
Indonesia, UAE Top FIFA Disciplinary Sanctions List During World Cup Qualifiers
3
Indonesia, China Sign MoU on Blue Economy Cooperation during Prabowo’s Visit
4
Indonesian and Chinese Companies to Sign $10 billion Worth of Deals After Pabowo’s Beijing Trip
5
Anies Baswedan Distances Himself from New Party Established in His Name
COPYRIGHT © 2024 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED