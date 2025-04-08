Brazil to Require Visas for US, Canadian, Australian Citizens

Associated Press
April 8, 2025 | 5:47 pm
SHARE
Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva speaks during a presentation of the federal government's achievements in the past two years, in Brasilia, Brazil, Thursday, April 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva speaks during a presentation of the federal government's achievements in the past two years, in Brasilia, Brazil, Thursday, April 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)

Sao Paulo. Brazil will reintroduce visa requirements Thursday for US, Canadian and Australian citizens, a move that ends the country's open entry for people of those nationalities after six years.

The United States Embassy in Brasilia said Monday that Americans will still be able to request visas electronically if they visit from April 10 onward.

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, an ally of US President Donald Trump, scrapped the visa requirements in a 2019 decree as he sought to boost the country’s tourism industry.

That went against the South American country’s tradition of requiring visas from travelers based on the principle of reciprocity and equal treatment.

Advertisement

Brazil's President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva suspended the free entry of Americans, Canadians, and Australians in March of 2023, shortly after he defeated Bolsonaro. The leftist leader said then it was based on the principle of reciprocity as Brazilians still need visas for those countries.

Lula's decision was postponed from coming into force three times as the government negotiated to get reciprocity for Brazilians, but no change was made.

Brazil's Senate approved a bill earlier this year to keep the visa exemption for the three countries, but the mood changed in the lower house after Trump imposed a 10 percent tariff on Brazilian goods last week. Allies of Speaker Hugo Motta have said the bill will not come to a final vote any time soon.

Last week, Brazil's Congress swiftly passed a reciprocity bill so the country's executive has leeway to impose retaliation tariffs on countries that impose barriers to Brazilian goods. The bill is yet to be sanctioned by Lula.

Tags:
#International
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Kids Under 16 Will Need Parental Consent to Livestream on Instagram
Lifestyle 1 hours ago

Kids Under 16 Will Need Parental Consent to Livestream on Instagram

 Meta now requires parental consent for users under 16 to livestream or view nudity on Instagram; safeguards expand to Facebook, Messenger.
Markets Bounce Back After Tariff Turmoil, Dow Surges Over 1,200 Points
Business 2 hours ago

Markets Bounce Back After Tariff Turmoil, Dow Surges Over 1,200 Points

 S&P 500 rises 3.4% as global markets rebound from tariff-driven losses; Dow up 1,230 points, health and tech stocks rally.
Dangerous Eid Balloons Reach 30,000 Feet, Endangering Flights
Lifestyle 2 hours ago

Dangerous Eid Balloons Reach 30,000 Feet, Endangering Flights

 Indonesia warns against illegal Eid balloons after 19 reach 30,000 ft and one explodes, damaging a home. Seven suspects arrested.
Indonesia Eyes Boost in US Energy, Agriculture Imports to Ease Tariffs
Business 2 hours ago

Indonesia Eyes Boost in US Energy, Agriculture Imports to Ease Tariffs

 Indonesia plans to boost US energy and agriculture imports in a bid to ease Washington’s 32% tariff on Indonesian exports.
Petrosea Signs Rp 16 Trillion Mining Service Agreement with Vale Indonesia
Special Updates 3 hours ago

Petrosea Signs Rp 16 Trillion Mining Service Agreement with Vale Indonesia

 Petrosea’s management says that this agreement was part of the company’s long-term strategy to expand its portfolio.
News Index

Most Popular

“My Saddest Eid”: Cirebon Factory Closure Leaves 1,126 Jobless, Workers Demand Rehire
1
“My Saddest Eid”: Cirebon Factory Closure Leaves 1,126 Jobless, Workers Demand Rehire
2
Indonesian Auto Parts Industry Urges Reciprocal Tariffs on US
3
From E-Commerce to Alcohol: Here Are 5 Gov't Policies That Triggered Trump’s 32% Tariff
4
Prabowo on US Tariffs: Indonesia Ready to Talk, Eyes '96 Trade Pact Overhaul
5
IDX Braces for A Significant Drop After Eid Holiday as Asia Markets Plunge Over Trump Tariffs
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED