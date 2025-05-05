Brazilian Climber Found Dead After Fall Into Mount Rinjani Ravine, Evacuation Underway

Antara
June 25, 2025 | 8:53 am
Search and rescue team attempts to save a Brazilian hiker who falls into a 500-meter ravine on Mount Rinjani, Lombok, Monday, June 23, 2025. (Beritasatu.com/M. Awaludin)
Search and rescue team attempts to save a Brazilian hiker who falls into a 500-meter ravine on Mount Rinjani, Lombok, Monday, June 23, 2025. (Beritasatu.com/M. Awaludin)

Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara. A 27-year-old Brazilian climber, identified only as JDSP, was found dead on Tuesday evening after falling into a ravine on Mount Rinjani in West Nusa Tenggara. Her body was discovered at a depth of around 600 meters by a joint SAR team, following an intensive five-day search hampered by bad weather and steep terrain.

The victim, whose first name was confirmed as Juliana by officials, was reported missing early Friday morning, June 20, after slipping and falling while ascending the Cemara Tunggal trail, one of the most dangerous segments of the mountain route, at approximately 2,800 meters above sea level.

A fellow hiker raised the alarm at around 6:30 a.m. The Mount Rinjani National Park Authority (TNGR), search and rescue team Basarnas, the military, police, and local porters immediately launched a coordinated search operation. Initial search teams reached the suspected location by 11 a.m. but were unable to spot the victim due to thick fog and rain. One rescuer rappelled 200 meters into the ravine but was forced to return due to limited visibility and risk of injury.

Over the weekend, rescuers used drones and thermal cameras in repeated attempts to detect her location, but efforts were stalled multiple times due to deteriorating weather conditions. The climber was finally located on Monday using a thermal drone, and her death was confirmed on Tuesday around 6 p.m. local time, according to Mataram SAR chief Muhammad Hariyadi.

“After initial assessment, no signs of life were detected,” Hariyadi said. “Three more rescuers followed to confirm her condition. The body was immediately secured for evacuation.”

Helicopters Sent to Rescue Brazilian Hiker Who Fell on Mt. Rinjani

Due to dangerous terrain and poor weather, evacuation efforts were delayed overnight. Seven SAR personnel camped out near the site, four at the victim's location and three at a 400-meter anchor point, to prepare for extraction at first light on Wednesday, June 25.

The recovery operation involves lifting the body to the surface before transporting it via stretcher along the rugged trail back to the Sembalun base post. From there, the remains will be airlifted to Bhayangkara Hospital in Mataram for further examination.

Authorities confirmed three helicopters have been deployed to support the evacuation, which remains challenging due to fog and shifting mountain weather.

“Our entire team hopes the evacuation process this morning proceeds smoothly and safely as planned,” Hariyadi said.

The Cemara Tunggal trail is notorious for its sharp descents and slippery rocks, especially in wet weather. Officials have reiterated warnings to all hikers to exercise caution and ensure proper preparation before attempting the climb.

