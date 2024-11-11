Breaking: Dozens of Vehicles Pileup in Cipularang Toll Accident, Jakarta-Bound Traffic Blocked

Beritasatu Team
November 11, 2024 | 4:55 pm
A multi-vehicle crash involving a truck and several other vehicles occurred on Monday, Nov. 11, 2024, at 3:15 p.m. on the Cipularang Toll Road in West Java, Kilometer 92, heading toward Jakarta (Jasa Marga)
Cipularang. A multi-vehicle crash involving a truck and several other vehicles occurred on Monday at 3:15 p.m. on the Cipularang Toll Road in West Java, Kilometer 92, heading toward Jakarta. As a result, traffic was completely blocked in the Jakarta-bound direction, while the opposite lane was reopened with two lanes to accommodate vehicles.

“Jasa Marga apologizes for the inconvenience caused by this incident and the ongoing evacuation process. The cause of the accident and the number of victims are still being recorded in coordination with the police,” said Jasa Marga Metropolitan Tollroad in a press release received by Beritasatu.com.

Jasa Marga and the police are continuing to investigate the cause of the crash, which occurred during heavy rain. No fatalities have been reported as of the latest updates. Victims are being treated at Abdul Radjak Public Hospital in Purwakarta.

Social media footage shows dozens of private vehicles involved in the pileup. Some vehicles were severely damaged, with several stacked on top of each other or overturned across the road.

In response, Jasa Marga and the police have deployed ambulances, tow trucks, and rescue teams to the site for traffic management and recovery efforts.

To alleviate congestion, drivers traveling from Bandung to Jakarta are being redirected to exit at the Cikamuning toll gate at Kilometer 116 and re-enter through the Jatiluhur gate at Kilometer 84.

Jasa Marga urges travelers to anticipate changes in travel direction and timing to avoid heavy traffic, advises caution due to weather conditions, and recommends ensuring vehicles are in good condition before traveling.

#Transportation
