BTV Goes to Campus: UPI Students Learn News Reporting Skills

Bandung. Television network BTV offered hands-on training in news production to students of the Indonesian Education University (UPI) on Wednesday. The session was part of the BTV Goes to Campus program, which aims to give university students from various disciplines real-world experience in TV news production.

This particular course was attended by students from UPI’s Art and Design Faculty in Bandung.

“This course allows students to get first-hand experience in TV news reporting,” said Enggartiasto Lukita, executive chairman of B-Universe Media Holdings, the parent company of BTV.

The training covered the fundamentals of working as a TV reporter, a camera operator, and a studio presenter. Enggartiasto noted that students sometimes underestimate the skills needed to join a TV news network, assuming they can learn everything in their classrooms. In reality, being a successful TV reporter requires a strong mentality, quick thinking, language fluency, and in-depth knowledge of the subject matter -- all of which take intensive practice to master.

Advertisement

Enggartiasto also highlighted the versatility of a TV journalist, who can evolve into a content creator or professional YouTuber and podcaster, keeping pace with today’s digital landscape.

B-Universe -- publisher of JakartaGlobe.id, Beritasatu.com, Investor.id, and business newspaper Investor Daily -- is committed to sharing its expertise with campuses across Indonesia to help produce credible media professionals, he added.

“We believe this program will produce top-notch TV presenters, YouTubers, and other newsroom members who are dedicated to delivering accurate, hoax-free reports,” Enggartiasto said.

UPI’s Art and Design Faculty Dean, Yudi Sukmayadi, welcomed the BTV Goes to Campus program, praising its practical lessons.

“We are grateful our students can learn TV news reporting directly from industry professionals,” Yudi said. “I believe they gained valuable knowledge today and are now better prepared for careers in broadcasting.”

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: