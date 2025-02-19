Budget Efficiency Won’t Affect Education Sector: Gerindra Lawmaker

Calvin Moniaga Sipahutar
February 19, 2025 | 9:31 am
Kamrussamad, House of Representatives member representing the Gerindra Party. (B-Universe Photo/Joanito De Saojoao)
Kamrussamad, House of Representatives member representing the Gerindra Party. (B-Universe Photo/Joanito De Saojoao)

Jakarta. The cost-cutting measures introduced by President Prabowo Subianto will not impact education sector funding, a Great Indonesia Movement Party (Gerindra) lawmaker said on Tuesday.

According to Gerindra executive Kamrussamad, the government remains committed to prioritizing education, particularly through the renovation of elementary school buildings nationwide, including those in remote and rural areas.

“The budget will be allocated to programs that are truly needed by the people, such as elementary school renovations. Out of hundreds of thousands of schools, only 10,000-15,000 are renovated each year. The goal is to increase this number in 2025,” he said.

Kamrussamad noted that many schools are still in poor condition, suffering from leaking roofs, inadequate ventilation, and vulnerability to flooding. With the allocated budget for renovations, the government aims to enhance learning facilities, which in turn will contribute to developing a more competitive workforce.

“There can be no superior human resources if basic education infrastructure and facilities are inadequate. Therefore, the budget will be directed back into supporting this sector,” he stated.

Despite budget cuts in other areas, Kamrussamad reassured that funding for key social programs, including scholarships and the free nutritious meals program for students and pregnant women, will not be reduced.

“The government's focus is to ensure that every penny is used efficiently for the benefit of the people,” he concluded.

President Prabowo has issued a directive for massive budget efficiency measures, aiming to cut up to Rp 306.7 trillion (8.4 percent of the 2025 State Budget).

Several ministries and agencies have already begun implementing cost-saving strategies, including reducing business trips, holding meetings within ministry buildings, and eliminating unnecessary ceremonial expenditures.

