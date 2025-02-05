Bulog Chief Novi Helmy Abruptly Replaced 

Muhammad Farhan
July 3, 2025 | 11:42 pm
Novi Helmy Prasetya, president director of the State Logistics Agency (Bulog), delivers a speech during an internal gathering in Jakarta, Wednesday, June 18, 2025. (Photo courtesy of Bulog)
Jakarta. Brigadier General Novi Helmy Prasetya has been honorably discharged from his role as president director of the State Logistics Agency (Bulog), the agency announced on Thursday.

Novi, who will return to active service in the Indonesian Military (TNI), has been replaced by Prihasto Setyanto, Bulog’s director of procurement. The leadership transition was formalized through a ministerial decree signed by State-Owned Enterprises Minister Erick Thohir on Monday.

Prihasto will serve as acting president director until a definitive appointment is made through a subsequent decree.

“Bulog’s management extends its appreciation to Brigadier General Novi Helmy for his positive contributions during his tenure and wishes him continued success in his future endeavors,” the agency said in a statement on Thursday.

Leadership Change Follows Praise -- and Scrutiny
The reshuffle comes shortly after Bulog received public praise -- including from President Prabowo Subianto -- for securing record-high government rice reserves exceeding 4 million tons.

However, Novi’s appointment earlier this year was met with criticism from civil society groups, who cited regulations that prohibit active military officers from holding civilian posts.

Read More:
Indonesia’s Rice Reserves Hit 4 Million Tons as Government Ramps Up Local Procurement

No official explanation has been given for his sudden dismissal.

Following the leadership change, Bulog’s updated executive structure is as follows:

  • Acting President Director: Prihasto Setyanto
  • Vice President Director: Marga Taufiq
  • Director of Business Development: Febby Novita
  • Director of Finance: Hendra Susanto
  • Director of Operations and Public Service: Mokhamad Suyamto
  • Director of Human Resources and General Affairs: Sudarsono Hardjosoekarto

#Politics
