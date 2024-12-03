B-Universe and KPU Join Forces to Address Declining Voter Turnout

Ichsan Ali
December 3, 2024 | 1:48 pm
Jakarta. Apreyvita Wulansari, Director of News at B-Universe, and the B-Universe team met with Mochammad Afifuddin, Chairman of the General Election Commission (KPU), in Central Jakarta to discuss strengthening their collaboration on boosting voter participation in upcoming elections.

"We are committed to continuing our cooperation as the election process continues until the final determination," Apreyvita said.

Over 200 million people were registered as voters in both the Nov. 27 regional election and the Feb. 14 presidential election. However, voter turnout for the regional election is expected to be below 70 percent, a decline from the more than 80 percent turnout in the presidential election.

Apreyvita emphasized the media's role in addressing the declining voter turnout, stressing the importance of platforms like B-Universe in future voter education campaigns.

KPU Chairman Afifuddin welcomed the initiative, stating that media partnerships are crucial for effectively communicating election messages to the public.

"This collaboration is essential for spreading election messages, and we should have started this process earlier to maximize outreach," Afifuddin said.

He also expressed the KPU's readiness for future media collaborations aimed at increasing voter participation and enhancing voter education.

"KPU will continue with voter education programs, and we definitely need cooperation with our media partners," he concluded.

