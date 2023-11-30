B-Universe Commits Support to West Java Election Commission

Bandung. Leading media company B-Universe Media Holdings visited the West Java office of the General Election Commission (KPU) on Thursday, aiming to establish collaborative ties for election reporting in the province, known for having the largest number of voters.

With a staggering 35.7 million registered voters, West Java boasts a voter count larger than the entire population of neighboring Malaysia, spread across 27 regencies and cities.

B-Universe Managing Director Apreyvita Wulansari said B-Universe as a media group with nationwide coverage shares the responsibility to ensure fair and honest elections.

"This collaboration underscores B-Universe's dedication to contributing towards the smooth progression leading up to the 2024 elections," Apreyvita said. "We are keen to fortify our synergy and jointly offer our services for the betterment of our nation."

Accompanying Apreyvita during the visit to the provincial KPU office in Bandung were Zaki Amrullah, Chief Editor of BTV, and Djaka Susila, Chief Editor of Investor Daily.

Their delegation was warmly received by Ummi Wahyuni, Chairwoman of West Java KPU, who expressed her enthusiasm for the collaboration.

"Our aim is to collaborate with organizations committed to ensuring successful and impartial elections. We gladly accepted B-Universe's offer to collaborate with the West Java KPU," Ummi said.

Based in Jakarta, B-Universe has also initiated collaborative efforts with the KPU headquarters and various other provincial branches.

