B-Universe Launches Election Channel

From left: Election Organizers Integrity Council (DKPP) Chairman Heddy Lugito, General Election Supervisory Board (Bawaslu) member Puadi, General Election Commission (KPU) Chairman Hasyim Asyari, B-Universe Executive Chairman Enggartiasto Lukita, B-Universe CEO Rio Abdurachman, and B-Universe News Director Apreyvita Wulansari launch the election channel at BTV studio in Jakarta on December 15, 2022. (David Gita Roza)

Jakarta. Leading media group B-Universe on Thursday launched an election channel and program in its all news platforms including television, online, and print publications one and a half years from Indonesia’s historic elections.

Called “Bersatu Kawal Pemilu” [unity for secure elections], the program will run real-time coverage, polls, talk shows, and analyses on the 2024 elections as well as D-day results.

They will be aired on the BTV news broadcaster and published on online and print platforms including BeritaSatu.com, JakartaGlobe.id, Investor.id, business newspaper Investor Daily, and business magazine Investor.

B-Universe Chief Executive Officer Rio Abdurachman said news organizations bear the “moral responsibility” to ensure fair and successful elections, in which all eligible voters are willing to cast votes independently and wisely.

“B-Universe has reached strategic cooperation and partnership with the KPU [General Election Commission] to make the 2024 elections a success,” Rio said during the launch ceremony of the election channel in Jakarta.

He said B-Universe particularly targets the younger group of the population to raise awareness of elections as the core element of democracy, adding that higher participation among young voters indicates well-managed early political education.

“The younger generation is our major target audience because we want them to get political literacy. They can be better educated and informed through quality reporting in all B-Universe news platforms,” Rio said.

BeritaSatu.com, which has proven itself as a trusted news website for election reports since its establishment a decade ago, will run five different sections for the legislative elections, the presidential election, political education, infographics, and short video clips (B-One Minute).

Indonesia is gearing up for its biggest election year in history when voters will elect leaders from mayors to the president and legislative members from the district level to the national legislatures all in the same year.

The government has estimated more than 205 million citizens are eligible to cast their ballots when the voting begins on February 14, 2024.