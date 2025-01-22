B-Universe Media and UPN Veteran Launch Collaboration to Enhance Journalistic Skills

Jakarta. Enggartiasto Lukita, Executive Chairman of B-Universe Media Holdings, visited the Universitas Pembangunan Nasional (UPN) Veteran Jakarta to hold a meeting and establish a partnership in the field of education, particularly in the media industry.

UPN Veteran Jakarta's Rector, Anter Venus, warmly welcomed the visit. He said the collaboration aims to develop human resources by providing students with opportunities to enhance their skills in journalism.

"This is a blessing for us because we have the chance to meet with B-Universe today. We unite to collaborate, with a focus on human resource development, as we are an educational institution," said Anter at the UPN Veteran Jakarta Rectorate Building on Wednesday.

Anter Venus focused on the importance of internship opportunities for students to deepen their journalistic skills. He also mentioned that B-Universe offers various opportunities for students across different study programs, not only in communication but also in film, television, and media.

"B-Universe has many opportunities available for various study programs, not just communication. We discussed a lot about communication, film, television, and media," Anter added.

Furthermore, he revealed that B-Universe will provide direct learning materials to UPN Veteran Jakarta students as part of the ongoing collaboration.

Enggartiasto Lukita said B-Universe is ready to offer opportunities for UPN Veteran Jakarta students to develop their careers, especially in the media field. B-Universe is also opening doors for students to choose careers and professions in the media industry, including those in film, television, and media programs offered at UPN.

This collaboration is part of the B-Universe Goes to Campus program, which aims to reach various campuses across Indonesia, open learning opportunities, and introduce BTV to the younger generation.

"We are opening opportunities for young people, especially students, to determine their careers and professions, including in the media industry. Moreover, UPN offers programs in film, television, and media," explained Enggartiasto.

