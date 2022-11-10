B-Universe Signs Partnership Deal with KPU for Election Coverage

B-Universe Executive Chairman Enggartiasto Lukita, center, hands a souvenir to KPU Chairman Hasyim Asyari at the KPU building in Jakarta on November 20, 2022. B-Universe CEO Rio Abdurrachman, second right, and Managing Director Apreyvita Wulansari, right, are also present at the event. (Vinnilya Huanggrio)

Jakarta. Leading news media group B-Universe on Thursday signed an agreement with the General Election Commission, or KPU, on the coverage of the 2024 election, in which voters will cast ballots for all elected posts in regional and central governments as well as all levels of legislative bodies in the same year for the first time in history.

The agreement was signed by KPU Chairman Hasyim Asy'ari and B-Universe Chief Executive Officer Rio Abdurrachman, who was accompanied by B-Universe Executive Chairman Enggartiasto Lukita and Managing Director Apreyvita Wulansari at the KPU building in Jakarta.

Hasyim said the KPU needs support from media companies to disseminate information and boost voters’ participation to ensure successful elections.

“The national and regional elections in 2024 will require massive work and involve so many people and the KPU realizes that we cannot work by ourselves so we need support from news media of any platform. This agreement is very important to both the KPU and B-Universe,” Hasyim said after the signing ceremony.

B-Universe is a multi-platform news organization that comprises news broadcaster BTV; news websites BeritaSatu.com, JakartaGlobe.id, and Investord.id; business newspaper Investor Daily; and business magazine Investor.

Hasyim said the partnership will benefit not only KPU and B-Universe but also the Indonesian people who will get real-time information about all key aspects of the massive elections.

Indonesian voters will give their votes in the presidential and legislative elections in February 2024, followed by regional elections for governors, mayors, and district heads in November 2024.