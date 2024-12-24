Cabinet Secretary Denies Prabowo Being Unwell

Jakarta. Cabinet Secretary Teddy Indra Wijaya recently denied Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s claims that President Prabowo is currently unwell.

Prabowo was supposed to visit Malaysia for some bilateral talks with Anwar after the D-8 Summit in Egypt. Anwar revealed Monday that Prabowo had decided to postpone the state visit due to fever. Later that day, Teddy said that Prabowo had canceled the Malaysia trip because of an “urgent matter” in Jakarta.

“Well, he is not [unwell]. As soon as he set foot [in Jakarta], Prabowo immediately held meetings with several ministers. You can see the video of him arriving and holding meetings. There was an urgent matter in Jakarta so Mr. Prabowo had to fly back home as soon as possible,” Teddy told reporters via text on Monday evening.

Anwar broke the news of Prabowo being unwell on social media. Aside from wishing Prabowo a speedy recovery, he hoped that the bilateral talks could still take place later.

Advertisement

Prabowo set foot in Jakarta on Monday precisely at 10.45 a.m. He immediately held a meeting with several ministers on the preparations for the holiday season. The Transport Ministry estimates show that nearly 110.7 million Indonesians will go on holiday to celebrate Christmas and the new year. Around 19.8 percent of those vacationers plan on visiting other provinces.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: