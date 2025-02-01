Canadian National Arrested in Bali for Jewelry Theft and Fraud Scheme

Bali. The South Denpasar Police in Bali have arrested 43-year-old Canadian national Christopher Boyd Young for theft at a jewelry store in the Sanur area on Thursday.

I Ketut Sukadi, spokesperson of the Denpasar Police, said the suspect stole a silver necklace and pendant worth Rp 1,800,000 from ($110) from the Cahaya Silver jewelry store on Jalan Danau Tamblingan in Sanur. The stolen items were concealed in his bag.

Before leaving the store, the suspect briefly spoke to an employee, mentioning that it was Chinese New Year that day. The employee immediately reported this to the manager, who, along with colleagues, began searching the Sanur area.

The suspect was arrested after hitting a car in front of Banjar Batu Jimbar, where he was promptly secured by the police. The stolen silver necklace and pendant were also confiscated as evidence.

The Denpasar police coordinated with the Denpasar Immigration Office for further legal proceedings.

In initial questioning, Christopher Boyd Young confessed to committing theft at several locations, including the Cahaya Silver jewelry store.

“The suspect also admitted involvement in a fraud scheme where he rented a motorcycle through an acquaintance, but the vehicle was taken by someone else without the owner's knowledge,” said Sukadi.

The police will continue to investigate the suspect’s involvement in other criminal activities. Christopher Boyd Young was handed over to the Denpasar Immigration Office on Thursday.

“The handover was completed yesterday, and he is currently under examination,” said Ridha Sah Putra, Head of the Denpasar Immigration Office, on Friday.

