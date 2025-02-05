Canadian NBA and NHL Fans Boo US National Anthem Amid Lingering Trade Tensions

Toronto. Canadian fans expressed lingering frustration on Tuesday by booing the US national anthem at NHL and NBA games, even after President Donald Trump announced a 30-day pause on tariffs targeting Mexico and Canada.

At Vancouver's Rogers Arena, boos resonated as singer Elizabeth Irving began "The Star-Spangled Banner" ahead of the NHL game between the Canucks and the Colorado Avalanche. The mood shifted as fans cheered when Irving transitioned to "O Canada," with applause intensifying during the performance.

Similar reactions occurred at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena, where a few fans jeered the U.S. anthem before the Raptors faced the New York Knicks. The boos were less pronounced than during Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers. On Sunday, Raptors fans erupted in enthusiastic cheers for "O Canada," particularly during the line "True North strong and free!"

In Winnipeg, the reaction was subdued during the anthem at the Jets’ game against the Carolina Hurricanes but grew louder near the end.

The booing follows a weekend of similar reactions at NHL games in Ottawa, Calgary, and Vancouver after Trump initially threatened tariffs on Canadian imports.

Despite the reduced tension from the tariff pause, the anthem protests highlight ongoing discontent among Canadian sports fans.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: