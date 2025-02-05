Canadian NBA and NHL Fans Boo US National Anthem Amid Lingering Trade Tensions

Associated Press
February 5, 2025 | 11:30 am
SHARE
From left to right, Toronto Raptors forwards Bruce Brown, Scottie Barnes and Chris Boucher react as fans boo the United States national anthem before NBA basketball game action against the Los Angeles Clippers in Toronto, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
From left to right, Toronto Raptors forwards Bruce Brown, Scottie Barnes and Chris Boucher react as fans boo the United States national anthem before NBA basketball game action against the Los Angeles Clippers in Toronto, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Toronto. Canadian fans expressed lingering frustration on Tuesday by booing the US national anthem at NHL and NBA games, even after President Donald Trump announced a 30-day pause on tariffs targeting Mexico and Canada.

At Vancouver's Rogers Arena, boos resonated as singer Elizabeth Irving began "The Star-Spangled Banner" ahead of the NHL game between the Canucks and the Colorado Avalanche. The mood shifted as fans cheered when Irving transitioned to "O Canada," with applause intensifying during the performance.

Similar reactions occurred at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena, where a few fans jeered the U.S. anthem before the Raptors faced the New York Knicks. The boos were less pronounced than during Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers. On Sunday, Raptors fans erupted in enthusiastic cheers for "O Canada," particularly during the line "True North strong and free!"

In Winnipeg, the reaction was subdued during the anthem at the Jets’ game against the Carolina Hurricanes but grew louder near the end.

The booing follows a weekend of similar reactions at NHL games in Ottawa, Calgary, and Vancouver after Trump initially threatened tariffs on Canadian imports.

Despite the reduced tension from the tariff pause, the anthem protests highlight ongoing discontent among Canadian sports fans.

Tags:
#International
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Indonesia's GDP Growth Slows to 5.03%, Missing 2024 Target
Business 24 minutes ago

Indonesia's GDP Growth Slows to 5.03%, Missing 2024 Target

 Indonesia's GDP grew 5.03% in 2024, falling short of the 5.2% target and 2023's 5.05%.
Canadian NBA and NHL Fans Boo US National Anthem Amid Lingering Trade Tensions
News 51 minutes ago

Canadian NBA and NHL Fans Boo US National Anthem Amid Lingering Trade Tensions

 Canadian fans booed the US national anthem at NHL and NBA games, showing lingering frustration despite Trump’s temporary tariff pause.
GoTo Denies Merger Talks with Grab for the Second Time
Business 1 hours ago

GoTo Denies Merger Talks with Grab for the Second Time

 GoTo Gojek Tokopedia denies rumors of a $7 billion merger with Grab, calling it speculative.
Rupiah Gains, JCI Slips Ahead of Indonesia's Economic Growth Data
Business 2 hours ago

Rupiah Gains, JCI Slips Ahead of Indonesia's Economic Growth Data

 Economists project slower growth driven by weak exports, household consumption, and subdued private investment.
Gov’t Mulls ‘Work from Anywhere’ Policy Ahead of Eid Holidays
News 5 hours ago

Gov’t Mulls ‘Work from Anywhere’ Policy Ahead of Eid Holidays

 Last year, hundreds of millions of Indonesians traveled to celebrate the Eid holidays.
News Index

Most Popular

Grab Eyes $7 Billion Acquisition of GoTo, Sources Say
1
Grab Eyes $7 Billion Acquisition of GoTo, Sources Say
2
Danantara Superholding Officially Established to Manage $600 Billion in State Assets
3
Taiwanese Actress Barbie Hsu, Star of 'Meteor Garden,' Dies at 48
4
Police Raid Gay Party in South Jakarta Hotel, 56 Detained
5
30 Immigration Officials Removed from Soekarno-Hatta Airport Over Alleged Extortion of Chinese Visitors
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED