Cardinals Set Saturday Funeral for Pope Francis, Public Viewing Begins Wednesday

Vatican City. Cardinals have set Pope Francis’ funeral for Saturday morning, with the public allowed to begin paying final respects starting Wednesday, when his casket will be brought into St. Peter’s Basilica.

The cardinals convened Tuesday for the first time in the Vatican’s synod hall to chart the next steps before a conclave is held to elect Francis’ successor. Condolences poured in from around the world, mourning the death of the first Latin American pope in history.

The funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday in St. Peter’s Square and will be celebrated by Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, the dean of the College of Cardinals.

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have announced plans to attend the funeral. Argentine President Javier Milei is also expected.

Francis died Monday at age 88 after suffering a stroke that led to a coma and cardiac failure. He had been recovering in his apartment after a five-week hospitalization for pneumonia. His final public appearance came Sunday, when he delivered an Easter blessing and greeted the faithful from his popemobile in St. Peter’s Square.

That appearance --from the same loggia where he was introduced to the world on March 13, 2013-- served as a fitting bookend to a 12-year papacy marked by efforts to refocus the Church on its Gospel mission of caring for the poor.

"He gave himself to the end," said Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, head of the Italian bishops’ conference and considered a possible successor. "He went out to meet everyone, to speak with everyone, and taught us to do the same, to bless everyone."

Photos released Tuesday showed Francis in a wooden casket, dressed in red vestments and his bishop’s miter, with the Vatican secretary of state praying beside him in the chapel of the Domus Santa Marta residence, where he lived and died.

In his final will, Francis requested burial at the Basilica of St. Mary Major, outside the Vatican walls, home to his favorite icon of the Virgin Mary. He often visited the basilica before and after foreign trips to pray before the Byzantine-style painting of Mary and the infant Jesus.

He last visited the basilica on March 23, after his hospital stay, and returned again on April 12 for a final prayer.

Global Reaction

Bells tolled in churches across the globe and flags flew at half-staff in countries including Italy, India, Taiwan, and the United States. Soccer matches in Italy and Argentina were suspended in honor of the pope, a lifelong fan of Argentina’s San Lorenzo club.

World leaders praised Francis for his moral clarity and compassion. Ordinary mourners recalled his humility and humanity.

"Like every Argentine, I think he was a rebel," said Catalina Favaro, 23, who visited the Buenos Aires church where Francis discovered his priestly vocation. "He may have been contradictory, but that was part of his charm."

In East Timor, where his final outdoor Mass last year drew nearly half the population, President Jose Ramos-Horta hailed Francis’ courage. "Papa Francisco was a brave man who dared to speak against rulers who seek war but not peace," he said.

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu, a Muslim, called him a global conscience. "He challenged the powerful to act justly, called nations to welcome the stranger, and reminded us that Earth is a gift we must protect."

Public Viewing and Funeral Rites

The Vatican sealed Francis' apartments Monday evening, following tradition. Cardinal Kevin Farrell, serving as camerlengo, confirmed the death and oversaw the ancient rituals.

Francis had chosen not to reside in the Apostolic Palace, instead living in a modest suite at the Santa Marta guesthouse. He died there, and his body was transferred to its chapel for a private viewing by Vatican officials.

In line with reforms introduced by Francis, his body was placed in a simplified wooden coffin with a zinc interior, rather than the traditional three-tiered set.

When moved to St. Peter’s Basilica, the casket will rest directly on the floor facing the pews, with the Paschal candle nearby, reflecting the pope’s emphasis on simplicity.

"He was a pope unafraid to get his hands dirty," said Cardinal Baldassarre Reina, his vicar for Rome. "For him, the poor and the migrant were the sacraments of Christ."

Next Steps: Electing a Successor

Following the funeral, the Church will observe nine days of mourning, known as the novendiali. During this period, cardinals will continue arriving in Rome and hold informal meetings ahead of the conclave.

The conclave must begin 15–20 days after the sede vacante, the formal declaration of the vacant papal seat, though it may begin sooner if agreed upon.

Cardinals will vote in secret within the Sistine Chapel. Ballots are burned after each session: black smoke signals no decision, while white smoke announces the election of a new pope.

The new pontiff must receive a two-thirds majority to be elected. Once chosen and confirmed, the cardinal protodeacon will step onto the basilica’s loggia and proclaim: “Habemus Papam” or “We have a pope.”

