Carlos Alcaraz Wins Longest-Ever French Open Final After Saving 3 Match Points 

Associated Press
June 9, 2025 | 2:38 am
SHARE
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz reacts as he plays against Italy's Jannik Sinner during their final match of the French Tennis Open at the Roland-Garros stadium in Paris, Sunday, June 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz reacts as he plays against Italy's Jannik Sinner during their final match of the French Tennis Open at the Roland-Garros stadium in Paris, Sunday, June 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Paris. Carlos Alcaraz rallied from two sets down and saved three match points to beat Jannik Sinner 4-6, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (10-2) on Sunday and retain his French Open title for a second straight year.

Alcaraz, who won his fifth Grand Slam tournament in as many finals, produced one of the greatest comebacks in the history of the clay-court tournament.

It was the first time that Sinner had lost a Grand Slam final.

It was also the longest-ever French Open final -- 5 hours, 29 minutes -- in the Open Era.

Advertisement

After 3 hours, 43 minutes, Sinner had his first match point. But with just over five hours since the match began, Alcaraz served for the title at 5-4 up.

The drama was still not over.

Sinner made a remarkable retrieve from yet another superb Alcaraz drop shot. At the very limit he could stretch to, Sinner glided the ball over the net, with the ball landing with the softness of an autumn leaf and out of Alcaraz’s reach to make it 15-40.

When Sinner won the game to make it 5-5, it was his turn to milk the applause, and he was two points away from victory in the 12th game, with Alcaraz on serve and at 15-30 and at deuce.

But Alcaraz made a staggering cross-court backhand to make it 6-6 and force a tiebreaker, with the crowd going wild when Alcaraz’s cross-court winner made it 4-0.

Sinner could not find a way back and Alcaraz won the match with a superb forehand pass down the line and then fell onto his back to celebrate.

Tags:
#Sports
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

Carlos Alcaraz Wins Longest-Ever French Open Final After Saving 3 Match Points 
News 3 hours ago

Carlos Alcaraz Wins Longest-Ever French Open Final After Saving 3 Match Points 

 Alcaraz, who won his fifth Grand Slam tournament in as many finals, produced one of the greatest comebacks in the history of the tournament.
Coco Gauff Defeats Top-Ranked Aryna Sabalenka in 3 Sets to Win Her First French Open Title
News Jun 8, 2025 | 1:40 am

Coco Gauff Defeats Top-Ranked Aryna Sabalenka in 3 Sets to Win Her First French Open Title

 It was the first No. 1 vs No. 2 final in Paris since 2013, when Williams defeated Sharapova, and just the second in the last 30 years.
French Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Is Bothered by The Weather More Than Anything in 1st-Round Win
News May 28, 2025 | 12:16 am

French Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Is Bothered by The Weather More Than Anything in 1st-Round Win

 Djokovic just turned 38 and won his 100th career title last weekend.
Jannik Sinner Beats Alexander Zverev in 3 Sets for 2nd Australian Open Title in A Row
News Jan 26, 2025 | 11:24 pm

Jannik Sinner Beats Alexander Zverev in 3 Sets for 2nd Australian Open Title in A Row

 Sinner became the eighth man in the Open era to start his career 3-0 in Grand Slam finals, Zverev is the seventh to be 0-3.
Madison Keys Upsets 2-Time Australian Open Champion Aryna Sabalenka for 1st Grand Slam Title
News Jan 25, 2025 | 8:07 pm

Madison Keys Upsets 2-Time Australian Open Champion Aryna Sabalenka for 1st Grand Slam Title

 This was Keys' second chance to play for a major title: The first ended in a lopsided loss at the 2017 US Open.

The Latest

Carlos Alcaraz Wins Longest-Ever French Open Final After Saving 3 Match Points 
News 3 hours ago

Carlos Alcaraz Wins Longest-Ever French Open Final After Saving 3 Match Points 

 Alcaraz, who won his fifth Grand Slam tournament in as many finals, produced one of the greatest comebacks in the history of the tournament.
Three Nickel Mining Firms Accused of Environmental Damage in Raja Ampat
News 4 hours ago

Three Nickel Mining Firms Accused of Environmental Damage in Raja Ampat

 The companies under investigation are Anugerah Surya Pratama (ASP), Mulya Raymond Perkasa (MRP), and Kawei Sejahtera Mining (KSM).
Antonsen Clinches First Indonesia Open Title as European Players Make History in Jakarta
News 8 hours ago

Antonsen Clinches First Indonesia Open Title as European Players Make History in Jakarta

 Indonesia’s wait for a home champion continues, as the country ends another edition of the Indonesia Open without a trophy in four years.
Chad Announces Suspension of Visas to US Citizens in Response to Trump Travel Ban
News 12 hours ago

Chad Announces Suspension of Visas to US Citizens in Response to Trump Travel Ban

 “Chad has no planes to offer, no billions of dollars to give, but Chad has his dignity and pride,” Deby said.
No Major Environmental Damage Found on Gag Island, Says Official After Mining Site Inspection
Business 15 hours ago

No Major Environmental Damage Found on Gag Island, Says Official After Mining Site Inspection

 The ministry’s field evaluation revealed that five companies hold mining licenses in the Raja Ampat region.
News Index

Most Popular

Prabowo Gifts Rolex Watches to Indonesia Football Stars After China Win
1
Prabowo Gifts Rolex Watches to Indonesia Football Stars After China Win
2
Danantara in Talks to Join Grab’s $7B GoTo Deal: Bloomberg
3
Landmark Indonesia-EU Trade Deal Concluded, Opening Path for Greater Market Access
4
‘Want It Fast? Pay Up’: KPK Exposes Extortion Methods Targeting Foreign Workers
5
Indonesia-EU CEPA Negotiations Enter Final Stage
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED