Cattle Markets in Tulungagung Suspended over Foot and Mouth Disease Fear

Moh. Muajijin
January 8, 2025 | 9:59 am
Farmers sell their cattle at a local market in Lumajang on Dec. 6, 2024. (Antara Photo/Irfan Sumanjaya)
Tulungagung. The rising foot and mouth disease (FMD) cases in Tulungagung Regency, East Java, have prompted the local government to temporarily close cattle markets.

The move is aimed at preventing the further spread of the highly contagious viral disease, which could have a severe economic impact primarily on the local livestock sector.

According to a report from the Tulungagung Livestock Department, 77 cows have been infected with the disease with multiple deaths.

Tulungagung Secretary Tri Hariadi said on Tuesday the government was compelled to close the animal markets for 16 days in the first phase, with the possibility of an extension if necessary.

This move has received support from animal market traders, who also realize the severity of the outbreak and the importance of preventive measures.

“FMD cases in Tulungagung Regency continue to increase. Traders themselves advised that the Livestock Department close cattle markets. This shows that traders are aware of the need to prevent and break the chain of FMD transmissions,” Tri said on Tuesday.

In addition to closing the markets, the Tulungagung government encouraged farmers to maintain strict biosecurity measures, such as disinfecting equipment and isolating infected animals, to prevent the disease’s spread.

Farmers are also encouraged to report any symptoms of illness in their livestock to veterinarians immediately.

FMD is caused by the Aphthovirus and spreads rapidly through direct contact, contaminated feed, water, or equipment, and even airborne transmission in some cases.

Symptoms of FMD include fever, blisters in the mouth and on the feet, drooling, lameness, and loss of appetite. The disease often results in severe economic losses for farmers due to decreased milk production, reduced growth rates, and the death of infected animals.

