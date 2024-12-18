Central Bank Governor Vows to Support KPK’s Investigation into Alleged CSR Corruption

Jakarta. Bank Indonesia Governor Perry Warjiyo pledged on Wednesday to fully cooperate with the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) in its ongoing investigation into alleged corruption involving the central bank’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) program.

His statement came after KPK investigators searched the Bank Indonesia headquarters in Jakarta on Monday, including his office, as part of the probe.

The investigation centers on suspected irregularities in the disbursement of scholarship funds under Bank Indonesia’s CSR initiatives. While details of the case have yet to be disclosed, KPK has named two suspects, whose identities remain confidential.

The investigation has been underway for several months. In September, KPK Director of Investigation Asep Guntur Rahayu revealed suspicions that portions of the central bank’s CSR funds were being misappropriated and directed to unauthorized individuals.

"Bank Indonesia respects the ongoing legal process conducted by the KPK. We support the investigation and will fully cooperate with KPK," Perry said during a press conference at his office.

He added that Bank Indonesia’s CSR programs are implemented in accordance with existing regulations, with funds allocated exclusively to authorized and registered foundations.

“Recipients are required to demonstrate concrete programs, oversight mechanisms, and accountability reports before receiving funds,” Perry said.

The central bank’s CSR funds are allocated annually to three main areas: education, community economic empowerment, and religious activities. According to Perry, the education program provides scholarships to approximately 11,000 students each year.

