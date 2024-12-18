Central Bank Governor Vows to Support KPK’s Investigation into Alleged CSR Corruption

BeritaSatu
December 18, 2024 | 11:31 pm
SHARE
Bank Indonesia Governor Perry Warjiyo listens to questions from journalists during a news conference at the central bank headquarters in Central Jakarta, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024. (Antara Photo/Aprillio Akbar)
Bank Indonesia Governor Perry Warjiyo listens to questions from journalists during a news conference at the central bank headquarters in Central Jakarta, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024. (Antara Photo/Aprillio Akbar)

Jakarta. Bank Indonesia Governor Perry Warjiyo pledged on Wednesday to fully cooperate with the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) in its ongoing investigation into alleged corruption involving the central bank’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) program.

His statement came after KPK investigators searched the Bank Indonesia headquarters in Jakarta on Monday, including his office, as part of the probe.

The investigation centers on suspected irregularities in the disbursement of scholarship funds under Bank Indonesia’s CSR initiatives. While details of the case have yet to be disclosed, KPK has named two suspects, whose identities remain confidential.

The investigation has been underway for several months. In September, KPK Director of Investigation Asep Guntur Rahayu revealed suspicions that portions of the central bank’s CSR funds were being misappropriated and directed to unauthorized individuals.

Advertisement

"Bank Indonesia respects the ongoing legal process conducted by the KPK. We support the investigation and will fully cooperate with KPK," Perry said during a press conference at his office.

He added that Bank Indonesia’s CSR programs are implemented in accordance with existing regulations, with funds allocated exclusively to authorized and registered foundations.

“Recipients are required to demonstrate concrete programs, oversight mechanisms, and accountability reports before receiving funds,” Perry said.

The central bank’s CSR funds are allocated annually to three main areas: education, community economic empowerment, and religious activities. According to Perry, the education program provides scholarships to approximately 11,000 students each year.

Tags:
#Corruption
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Central Bank Governor Vows to Support KPK’s Investigation into Alleged CSR Corruption
News 4 hours ago

Central Bank Governor Vows to Support KPK’s Investigation into Alleged CSR Corruption

 His statement came after KPK investigators searched the Bank Indonesia headquarters in Jakarta on Monday, including his office.
Half of Municipally-Owned Companies Become Liabilities Due to Cronyism: Minister
Business 7 hours ago

Half of Municipally-Owned Companies Become Liabilities Due to Cronyism: Minister

 Tito said that many of these companies have become parasitic users of government funds.
Federal Reserve Set to Cut Key Rate But Consumers Might Not Feel Much Benefit Anytime Soon
Business 7 hours ago

Federal Reserve Set to Cut Key Rate But Consumers Might Not Feel Much Benefit Anytime Soon

 Inflation has remained stuck above the Fed's 2 percent target in recent months while the economy has continued to grow briskly.
Authorities Seize 1.25 Million Kgs of Steel Plates for SNI Violations
News 9 hours ago

Authorities Seize 1.25 Million Kgs of Steel Plates for SNI Violations

 Officials estimated the total value of the seized items to be approximately Rp 23.7 billion ($1.5 million).
Police Foil Smuggling of 9 Tons of Tin Disguised Under Ice Cubes
News 10 hours ago

Police Foil Smuggling of 9 Tons of Tin Disguised Under Ice Cubes

 The truck driver, identified by his initials EDP, and a local businessman, AAD, were arrested after officers discovered the illegal cargo.
News Index

Most Popular

Unicorn Startup eFishery Suspends CEO and CPO Over Alleged Financial Mismanagement
1
Unicorn Startup eFishery Suspends CEO and CPO Over Alleged Financial Mismanagement
2
OJK Places Former Investree CEO Adrian Gunadi on Wanted List, Suspected to Have Fled Abroad
3
KPK Raids Bank Indonesia's Office in Corruption Probe Over Misused CSR Funds
4
Jokowi Breaks Silence on PDI-P Ouster: ‘Time Will Tell’
5
Indonesia Issues 471 Golden Visas, Attracting $558 Million Investment in 2024
COPYRIGHT © 2024 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED