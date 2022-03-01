Century-Old Nahdlatul Ulama Worthy of Contributing to the World: Jokowi

Jakarta. President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo said the now century-old and world’s largest Muslim group Nahdlatul Ulama or NU has what it takes to contribute to the international community.

“As the world’s largest Muslim organization, NU is worthy of contributing to the international community. The government truly appreciates PBNU [leadership board]’s efforts to build a better and more noble global civilization,” Jokowi said when kicking off NU’s centennial reception in Sidoarjo on Tuesday.

According to Jokowi, NU has helped people to stay safe amid the Covid-19 pandemic and radical movements.

“This includes protecting oneself from ‘identity politics’ and extremism,” the president said.

Jokowi also told the thousands of the NU adherents or nahdliyin before him that the new century should also mark a “new awakening” for the group, among others, by strengthening Islam and “Indonesianness”.

“As NU enters its second century, if God wills, NU will grow stronger, set an example for moderate Islam and good Islamic etiquette, and uphold good and eastern customs. As well as maintaining tolerance, unity, and the spirit of mutual cooperation, while also keeping abreast of the times,” Jokowi said.

“Educational institutions at NU should prepare its young nahdliyin to master the state-of-art science, the fast-growing digital technology, and also become excellent professionals,” the president said.

Formed in 1926, the NU has claimed more than 90 million adherents of various social backgrounds, be it farmers or politicians, according to The World.

Indonesia is home to the world's largest Muslim population. Government data showed, as reported by news outlet Katadata, that 236.53 million people in Indonesia are Muslims as of June 2021. This represents 86.88 percent of the total population in the country.

