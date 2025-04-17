Chairman Bahlil Hints Reshuffle in Golkar’s Executives 

Jakarta. Golkar Party Chairman Bahlil Lahadalia recently hinted that he would soon make a reshuffle within his political party.

Bahlil, who currently serves as the energy minister, said that Golkar’s reshuffle would be similar to that of a government cabinet. In other words, Bahlil as chair may appoint new senior party officials at any time.

“There will soon be a reshuffle [within the party]. The reshuffle in Golkar will be similar to that of a cabinet shakeup. We don’t have to wait one or two years for it to happen,” Bahlil told his cadres in Jakarta on Wednesday evening.

According to Bahlil, having new faces in the party’s top brass is necessary so Golkar can perform better.

Advertisement

He added: “If there is a party executive who feels like he doesn’t suit the role, well, we will replace him. Golkar is a state asset and it belongs to us all. It belongs to Indonesians who love Golkar.”

Bahlil said that the high-ranking positions within the party is “not something that can be inherited, but one that has to be earned fairly”.

“I want to open up as much competition as possible, both among the faction members, administrators, and cadres. Because I wish to foster a sense of belonging, responsibility and love for the party,” Bahlil stated.

Bahlil himself first rose to the chairmanship in August 2024, replacing Airlangga Hartarto. The latter had led the party for almost 7 years since 2017. Airlangga is now the chief economic affairs minister -- a position that he has kept since 2019.

Golkar, known by its striking yellow color, secured about 17.59 percent of the parliamentary seats in the latest election, just behind PDI-P (18.97 percent).

Golkar also backed President Prabowo Subianto’s campaign in the 2024 elections. And now, Prabowo has installed many of Golkar executives as his ministers.

They are Industry Minister Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita, Family Development Minister Wihaji, Spatial Planning Minister Nusron Wahid, and Small Enterprise Minister Maman Abdurrahman.

Sports Minister Dito Ariotedjo and Communications Minister Meutya Hafid are also Golkar members.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: