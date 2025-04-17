Chairman Bahlil Hints Reshuffle in Golkar’s Executives 

Yustinus Patris Paat
April 17, 2025 | 10:12 am
SHARE
This undated photo shows Golkar chairman Bahlil Lahadalia. (Antara Photo/Aditya Pradana Putra)
This undated photo shows Golkar chairman Bahlil Lahadalia. (Antara Photo/Aditya Pradana Putra)

Jakarta. Golkar Party Chairman Bahlil Lahadalia recently hinted that he would soon make a reshuffle within his political party.

Bahlil, who currently serves as the energy minister, said that Golkar’s reshuffle would be similar to that of a government cabinet. In other words, Bahlil as chair may appoint new senior party officials at any time. 

“There will soon be a reshuffle [within the party]. The reshuffle in Golkar will be similar to that of a cabinet shakeup. We don’t have to wait one or two years for it to happen,” Bahlil told his cadres in Jakarta on Wednesday evening.

According to Bahlil, having new faces in the party’s top brass is necessary so Golkar can perform better.

Advertisement

He added: “If there is a party executive who feels like he doesn’t suit the role, well, we will replace him. Golkar is a state asset and it belongs to us all. It belongs to Indonesians who love Golkar.”

Bahlil said that the high-ranking positions within the party is “not something that can be inherited, but one that has to be earned fairly”.

“I want to open up as much competition as possible, both among the faction members, administrators, and cadres. Because I wish to foster a sense of belonging, responsibility and love for the party,” Bahlil stated.

Bahlil himself first rose to the chairmanship in August 2024, replacing Airlangga Hartarto. The latter had led the party for almost 7 years since 2017. Airlangga is now the chief economic affairs minister -- a position that he has kept since 2019.

Golkar, known by its striking yellow color, secured about 17.59 percent of the parliamentary seats in the latest election, just behind PDI-P (18.97 percent).

Golkar also backed President Prabowo Subianto’s campaign in the 2024 elections. And now, Prabowo has installed many of Golkar executives as his ministers.

They are Industry Minister Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita, Family Development Minister Wihaji, Spatial Planning Minister Nusron Wahid, and Small Enterprise Minister Maman Abdurrahman. 

Sports Minister Dito Ariotedjo and Communications Minister Meutya Hafid are also Golkar members. 

Tags:
#Politics
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Indonesia's Foreign Debt Declines to $427.8 Billion
Business 2 hours ago

Indonesia's Foreign Debt Declines to $427.8 Billion

 The Indonesian government also owes $204.7 billion in foreign debt as of February 2025.
Indonesia Tells US It Has Made Foreign Investment Easier as Tariff Talks Begin
Business 3 hours ago

Indonesia Tells US It Has Made Foreign Investment Easier as Tariff Talks Begin

 Foreign Affairs Minister Sugiono meets US Secretary of State Marco Rubio as the reciprocal tariff talks begin.
Hotels in Yogyakarta Report Declining Occupancy Rates
Business 4 hours ago

Hotels in Yogyakarta Report Declining Occupancy Rates

 Other tourist destinations such as Malang and Bali are also reporting declining hotel occupancy rates.
Chairman Bahlil Hints Reshuffle in Golkar’s Executives 
News 5 hours ago

Chairman Bahlil Hints Reshuffle in Golkar’s Executives 

 Golkar Chairman Bahlil Lahadalia recently hinted that he would make a reshuffle within his political party soon.
US Stocks Drop as Nvidia Slides and The Fog of Trump's Trade War Thickens
Business 10 hours ago

US Stocks Drop as Nvidia Slides and The Fog of Trump's Trade War Thickens

 WTO said Wednesday it expects tariffs to cause a 0.2 percent decline in the volume of world merchandise trade for 2025.
News Index

Most Popular

‘We Might Lose Our Customers’: Gov’t Told to Cut Palm Oil Export Duty as US Tariff Looms
1
‘We Might Lose Our Customers’: Gov’t Told to Cut Palm Oil Export Duty as US Tariff Looms
2
Trump’s Tariffs Hit Hard: Americans Pay the Price
3
Indonesian Students in the US Urged to Manage Social Media Carefully
4
Indonesia Seeks Concrete Outcomes from Upcoming Trade Talks with US
5
Japan, Indonesia Send Envoys to US Over Tariffs, China Picks New Trade Negotiator
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED