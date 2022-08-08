Charity Group ACT Accused of Misappropriating Rp 107b Boeing Fund

Ahyudin, right, the founder of Islamic charity Organization Aksi Cepat Tanggap (ACT), arrives at the National Police headquarters in Jakarta for a questioning on July 11, 2022. (Stefani Wijaya)

Jakarta. Islamic charity organization Aksi Cepat Tanggap (ACT) is accused of embezzling Rp 107.3 billion ($7.2 million) of the compensatory fund provided by U.S. aircraft manufacturer Boeing for the families of victims of the Lion Air 737 Max accident, police said on Monday.

At least four people have been named criminal suspects in the case, including ACT founder Ahyudin and CEO Ibnu Khajar.

"An in-depth examination by auditors reveals that the total amount of the Boeing social fund that has been misappropriated increases to Rp 107.3 billion," National Police spokeswoman Chief Comr. Nurul Azizah told a news conference in Jakarta.

According to police data, about Rp 10 billion of the fund was channeled to Koperasi Syariah 212, a Sharia-based cooperative named after the December 2, 2016, Islamic movement against then Jakarta Governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama.

ACT also spent around Rp 5 billion on customized buses and trucks and Rp 8.8 billion on the construction of an Islamic boarding school in Tasikmalaya, West Java.

Only about Rp 30 billion of the fund has been spent according to the wishes of the heirs of the plane crash victims, Nurul said.

The latest finding was in sharp contrast to the previous police estimate of the amount of ACT’s ill-spent money. Police last month alleged that of Rp 138 billion ACT has received from Boeing, Rp 34 billion has been allegedly misappropriated.