Check Out the Winners of 2022 Public Leader Awards

West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil at the West Java Investment Summit 2020 in Bandung on November 16, 2020. Ridwan Kamil is one of the awardees at the 2022 Public Leader Awards. (Antara Photo/M Agung Rajasa)

Jakarta. BeritaSatu Media Holdings has just announced the winners of the 2022 Public Leader Awards, which honors governors who have shown good governance and stellar infrastructure development, among others.

"You are a role model to the community. Hopefully, all of you will continue to become inspiring and transformative leaders, and uphold the entrusted mandate to serve the community," Vice President Ma’ruf Amin said at the 2022 Public Leader Awards ceremony on Friday.

The Public Leader Awards encompassed four categories.

The first was the regional category, which was divided into five clusters, namely Sumatra, Java-Bali, Kalimantan, Sulawesi and Papua, as well as island provinces. The regional category awards governors for their efforts in Covid-19 handling, economic and social welfare development, as well as public service.

Winners were South Sumatra’s Herman Deru, West Java’s Ridwan Kamil, Central Kalimantan’s Sugianto Sabran, West Papua's Dominggus Mandacan, and East Nusa Tenggara’s Viktor Bungtilu Laiskodat.

Next was the infrastructure development category, which has electrification ratio, landfill capacity, road construction, among its scoring criterias. The awardees for infrastructure development were North Maluku Governor Abdul Gani Kasuba, West Kalimantan Sutarmidji, and Southeast Sulawesi Governor Ali Mazi.

The third category was the development of the frontier, outermost, and least developed (3T) regions. Winning this category were Central Kalimantan's Sugianto Sabran, West Sulawesi Ali Baal Masdar, and North Maluku's Abdul Gani Kasuba.

The fourth category awarded three governors who had shown the best governance. They were West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil, Bali Governor I Wayan Koster, and Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo.

Spearheading the 2022 Public Leader Awards judging panel was Mudrajad Kuncoro, Trilogi University rector and professor at Gadjah Mada University’s School of Economics and Business.

Joining Kuncoro at the judging panel was Robert Arthur Simanjuntak, a professor at the School of Economics and Business at University of Indonesia. As well as University of Indonesia economist Telisa Aulia Falianty.

The judging panel also included public policy expert Agus Pambagio and BeritaSatu Media Holdings news director Primus Dorimulu.