Chief Justice Sunarto Questions Luxury Watches, Designer Goods Worn by Judges

Yustinus Paat
May 23, 2025 | 5:29 pm
Judge Djuyamto, center, is escorted by prosecutors after undergoing an interrogation at the Attorney General's Office in Jakarta, Monday, April 14, 2025. (Antara Photo/Dhemas Reviyanto)
Judge Djuyamto, center, is escorted by prosecutors after undergoing an interrogation at the Attorney General's Office in Jakarta, Monday, April 14, 2025. (Antara Photo/Dhemas Reviyanto)

Jakarta. Indonesia’s top judge, Chief Justice Sunarto, criticized judges flaunting luxury lifestyles far beyond their official salaries, warning that such behavior invites public suspicion and undermines trust in the judiciary.

"A judge earns Rp 27 million ($1,600) a month but wears a Rp 1 billion watch? Aren’t you ashamed?" Sunarto told judges during a leadership training forum at the Supreme Court building in Jakarta on Friday

He pointed out that many judges have been seen wearing designer goods such as Louis Vuitton bags, Bally shoes, and even driving luxury cars like Porsches  --lifestyle choices that, he said, defy logical explanation given their income.

“If you’re not ashamed of God, at least fear the journalists,” Sunarto said. “Getting photographed wearing a billion-rupiah watch, don’t you feel any shame?”

Sunarto acknowledged that judicial salaries and benefits remain inadequate and called for improvements, a sentiment reportedly supported by President Prabowo Subianto. The government is currently reviewing proposed amendments to the Supreme Court Law that would include better remuneration for judges.

However, Sunarto cautioned that increased welfare must be accompanied by integrity and modest conduct. “Don’t betray the trust that’s been given. If you do, there will be a public outcry,” he warned.

He also criticized calls to raise the mandatory retirement age for judges, arguing that neither longer service nor higher pay would matter if ethical standards remained low. “What’s the point of longer tenure or more money if some are still selling their robes?” he said, referencing allegations of case-brokering within the judiciary.

“Let us learn to be ashamed of ourselves,” Sunarto concluded.

His remarks come amid a deepening judicial scandal. In April, the Supreme Court formed a special task force to monitor the performance of judges in Jakarta after the arrest of four judges, including the chief of the South Jakarta District Court, in a high-profile corruption case.

The Attorney General’s Office (AGO) announced recently that $360,000 in cash was discovered under the mattress of Judge Ali Muhtarom’s residence in Jepara, Central Java. Muhtarom is one of the judges facing trial for allegedly accepting bribes linked to a crude palm oil (CPO) export case. Prosecutors found 3,600 $100 bills during an April 13 search of his home.

Separately, former Supreme Court official Zarof Ricar went on trial Monday, accused of accumulating Rp 915 billion in illicit cash and 51 kilograms of gold through case brokerage over more than a decade. Prosecutors allege he arranged favorable verdicts in return for payments from lawyers and litigants.

