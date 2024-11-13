Child Psychologist Criticizes Ever-Changing Curriculum

Jakarta. The constantly changing curriculum in Indonesia is causing stress and confusion among students, particularly when changes occur too frequently, a child psychologist said on Tuesday.

Frequent and drastic curriculum shifts, often accompanying changes in government leadership, also leave teachers feeling overwhelmed by the need to adapt and take on new responsibilities, said Vera Itabiliana.

“When teachers are overwhelmed, that stress is transferred to the students,” Vera said during a focus group discussion at the B-Universe Media Holdings office in Pantai Indah Kapuk 2.

While Vera emphasized that she is not opposed to a dynamic curriculum that evolves with changing conditions, she argued that the national education system needs a consistent central theme that remains steady across different administrations.

"The curriculum should serve as a broader umbrella for the entire education system. While changes are necessary, the fundamental theme should remain the same," she explained.

Indonesia’s education system, Vera noted, still struggles with basic issues such as literacy and numeracy. She pointed out that the timing for introducing these essential learning skills often does not align with children's psychological development.

"Psychological research suggests that basic literacy and numeracy skills should be introduced at the age of five or six. However, in Indonesia, children are often pressured to learn these skills much earlier," Vera said. "This happens because elementary schools expect incoming students to already possess literacy and numeracy skills, prompting parents to push for earlier learning."

Vera concluded by stressing the need for a curriculum that is in harmony with children's psychological development.

The discussion also featured insights from education expert Darmaningtyas, Jakarta branch representative of the Indonesian Teachers' Association (PGRI) Dadi Ardiansyah, and B-Universe Executive Chairman Enggartiasto Lukita.

