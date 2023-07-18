Tuesday, July 18, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

China Has Strong Desire to Not Use Nukes in ASEAN: Secretary-General

Jayanty Nada Shofa
July 18, 2023 | 5:31 pm
SHARE
ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn attends the SEANWFZ commission meeting in Jakarta on July 11, 2023. (Antara Photo/Aditya Pradana Putra)
ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn attends the SEANWFZ commission meeting in Jakarta on July 11, 2023. (Antara Photo/Aditya Pradana Putra)

Jakarta. ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn on Tuesday spoke of China's possibility of signing a pledge to not use nuclear weapons against Southeast Asian countries, just days after Malaysia dropped a similar hint.

ASEAN over the past years has been trying to get the five of the so-called “nuclear weapon states” into signing its Southeast Asia Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone (SEANWFZ) pact amidst efforts to keep the region peaceful and stable. The Non-Proliferation Treaty defines nuclear weapon states as those that had manufactured and denoted a nuclear explosive device prior to 1967. And they are China, France, Russia, the UK, and the US. Accession to the SEANWFZ protocol means that they agree to not launch or threaten to use nukes in Southeast Asia.

According to ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn, the bloc’s efforts on the anti-nuclear agreement will likely make some progress, as Beijing has shown a “strong desire” to sign the treaty. He, however, did not give a specific time frame on when China would accede to the SEANWFZ protocol.

“China has expressed a strong desire to move forward with the accession to the SEANWFZ treaty,” Kao Kim Hourn told a briefing at the ASEAN Secretariat in Jakarta on Tuesday.

Advertisement

The regional grouping also pushed new member Timor Leste to ink the SEANWFZ treaty.

While Timor Leste is not a nuclear weapon state, the country still lies within Southeast Asia. ASEAN has also accepted Timor Leste as its 11th member “in principle”, while also making it an observer to the bloc. This observer status enables Timor Leste to partake in ASEAN’s meetings.

“The [ASEAN] ministers called on Timor Leste to sign the SEANWFZ treaty. Timor Leste is located within Southeast Asia, and it is an observer to ASEAN,” Kao Kim Hourn said.

China previously has been hinting at its willingness to sign the SEANWFZ, although ASEAN has yet seen Beijing actually inking the pact. Chinese President Xi Jinping in 2021 even said that Beijing was prepared to accede to the SEANWFZ protocol “as early as possible”. On the sidelines of last week’s ASEAN Summit in Jakarta, Malaysian Foreign Affairs Minister Zambry Abdul Kadir told reporters that China had given its word to agree to the SEANWFZ “unconditionally".

Will the US Sign the Treaty?
Questions also arise about whether other nuclear weapon states such as the US will sign the SEANWFZ. Especially since the US and the UK have agreed to help Australia acquire nuclear-powered submarines under a trilateral defense pact called AUKUS. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during his Jakarta visit last week only briefly commented on the SEANWFZ.

“With regard to the SEANWFZ Treaty, the US is deeply committed to a rules-based nonproliferation regime, and this is true across the board,” Blinken told a press briefing in Jakarta last week after he concluded his foreign policy talks with his ASEAN counterparts.

“We very much appreciate ASEAN’s leadership on this issue, and we very much look forward to continuing and in fact intensifying our consultations with ASEAN,” he said.

Read More:
China Committed to Signing ASEAN’s Anti-Nuke Treaty, Malaysia Says

Tags:
#Asean
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

China Has Strong Desire to Not Use Nukes in ASEAN: Secretary-General
News 3 hours ago

China Has Strong Desire to Not Use Nukes in ASEAN: Secretary-General

 ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn, however, did not give a specific time frame when China would sign the SEANWFZ anti-nuke pact.
Court Orders Graft Trial against Johnny Plate to Proceed
News 4 hours ago

Court Orders Graft Trial against Johnny Plate to Proceed

 Prosecutors said the internet infrastructure graft scandal inflicted a loss of Rp 8 trillion ($533.7 million) on the state.
Five Die after Plane Hits Hangar in Poland
News 6 hours ago

Five Die after Plane Hits Hangar in Poland

 The plane's pilot and four people sheltering in the hangar from stormy weather died in the afternoon crash in Chrcynno in central Poland.
Tech Giants Pay Indonesia $886M in Digital Taxes in 3.5 Years
Tech 7 hours ago

Tech Giants Pay Indonesia $886M in Digital Taxes in 3.5 Years

 The government implements an 11 percent value-added tax on the sales of "digital products" by technology companies to Indonesian consumers.
KPK Urged to Investigate Alleged Smuggling of Nickel Ores to China
News 8 hours ago

KPK Urged to Investigate Alleged Smuggling of Nickel Ores to China

 The KPK alleges the smuggling of nickel ores from January 2020-June 2022 based on data from the Chinese customs office’s website.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

4 Defendants Including US Citizen Found Guilty in Satellite Lease Graft Scandal
1
4 Defendants Including US Citizen Found Guilty in Satellite Lease Graft Scandal
2
Cabinet Shake-Up Introduces New Communication Minister, Deputies
3
PTPP, Adhi Karya Win $540M Railway Project in Philippines
4
Indonesia Books Trade Surplus for 38 Months in a Row
5
Luhut Calls World Bank's Logistics Performance Index Unfair
Opini Title
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
ASEAN Between the US and China
ASEAN Between the US and China
Inclusive ASEAN: Women, Young, and People with Disabilities
Inclusive ASEAN: Women, Young, and People with Disabilities
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED