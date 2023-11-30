Thursday, November 30, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

China Presents Vague Mideast Peace Plan as US Promotes Its Own Role

Associated Press
November 30, 2023 | 2:22 am
SHARE
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi speaks during the trilateral foreign ministers
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi speaks during the trilateral foreign ministers

United Nations. China on Wednesday presented the United Nations Security Council with a four-point plan for Middle East peace in a demonstration of its ambitions to be a global superpower. But the plan was short on details, and the United States quickly reminded the council of its attempts to ease the Gaza war.

China has had little role in negotiations over the Israel-Palestinian conflict, which has been largely monopolized by the United States for decades.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told the council that the war shows the urgent need for a Palestinian state alongside Israel.

“We should revitalize the political prospects of the two-state solution with stronger determination,” he said. The lack of a Palestinian state is “the crux of the repeated turbulence in the Palestinian-Israeli situation,” he said.

Advertisement

US President Joe Biden and other US officials also have spoken in favor of working toward a two-state solution for the conflict.

China made its biggest foray into Middle East politics when it brokered a deal in March for longtime opponents Iran and Saudi to reestablish diplomatic ties. The accord -- sealed in Beijing after direct intervention by President Xi Jinping -- helped ease the Saudi-Iranian rivalry that has fueled conflicts around the region.

“For the first time they showed a willingness to play a role in Middle East political and security matters," said Trita Parsi, executive vice president of the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft. “That has then opened up the floodgate of expectations.”

Regardless, the United States remains a major power in the Middle East, and US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield emphasized Washington's attempts, with Middle Eastern allies, to help ease the current war.

“We’re now on the sixth day of the humanitarian pause in Gaza,” she said. “A pause that, quite frankly, would not have been possible without the leadership of Qatar, Egypt and the United States.”

Wang took a longer historical perspective. “Israel has long established an independent state and the Jews are no longer without a home,” Wang said told the Security Council. “But the right of the Palestinian people to statehood, their right to existence and their right of return, has long been ignored.”

“Fairness and justice on the Palestinian question lies in the two-state solution,” he continued. “This is irreplaceable.”

On two of his other points, Wang told the council that the world should “work for a comprehensive and lasting cease-fire with the greatest urgency,” and better protect civilians.

His fourth point was that the Security Council should “shoulder its responsibility on major issues of war and peace and life and death ... in light of the development on the ground, take further action promptly.” Wang did not specify what action the council should take.
 

Tags:
#International
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

China Presents Vague Mideast Peace Plan as US Promotes Its Own Role
News 2 hours ago

China Presents Vague Mideast Peace Plan as US Promotes Its Own Role

 The Chinese foreign minister said Israel has long established an independent state and the Jews are no longer without a home.
Jokowi Explains Why He Traveled a Lot
News 5 hours ago

Jokowi Explains Why He Traveled a Lot

 Jokowi recounted visiting Saudi Arabia twice within two weeks for bilateral discussions and convening with the OIC.
Palestine Thanks Jokowi Government for Support During Gaza Conflicts
News 7 hours ago

Palestine Thanks Jokowi Government for Support During Gaza Conflicts

 Deputy Ambassador Ahmed Metani said Indonesia has defended the Palestinian cause in many global forums.
Prabowo’s Free School Lunch Strategy Follows India’s Example
News 11 hours ago

Prabowo’s Free School Lunch Strategy Follows India’s Example

 If elected as president, Prabowo promises to provide free school lunches and milk in an effort to lower Indonesia's stunting rate.
Maruli Simanjuntak, Son-in-Law of Minister Luhut, Becomes New Army Chief
News 14 hours ago

Maruli Simanjuntak, Son-in-Law of Minister Luhut, Becomes New Army Chief

 Maruli has declared personal wealth amounting to Rp 52.88 billion ($3.4 million) to the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK).
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

Indonesia Wants to Wrap Up Trade Pact Talks with EU Before Elections
1
Indonesia Wants to Wrap Up Trade Pact Talks with EU Before Elections
2
Indonesia Calls for Palestine’s Full UN Membership
3
Maruli Simanjuntak, Son-in-Law of Minister Luhut, Becomes New Army Chief
4
Jokowi Fires Back at Anies’ Criticism on Capital Nusantara Project
5
Let Them Stay: Expert Says Indonesian Diaspora Can Boost Trade
Opini Title
Indonesia in Global Economic Map: Reflection from APEC Leaders’ Week in San Francisco
Indonesia in Global Economic Map: Reflection from APEC Leaders’ Week in San Francisco
G7’s Anti-Coercion Campaign against China Could Backfire
G7’s Anti-Coercion Campaign against China Could Backfire
Your Cloud Strategy’s Achilles Heel – (No) Resilience by Design
Your Cloud Strategy’s Achilles Heel – (No) Resilience by Design
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED