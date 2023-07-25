Tuesday, July 25, 2023
China Removes Outspoken Foreign Minister Qin Gang

Associated Press
July 25, 2023 | 6:33 pm
FILE - Foreign Affairs Minister Retno Marsudi shakes hands with her Chinese counterpart Qin Gang in Jakarta on Feb. 22, 2023. (Photo Courtesy of Foreign Affairs Ministry)
FILE - Foreign Affairs Minister Retno Marsudi shakes hands with her Chinese counterpart Qin Gang in Jakarta on Feb. 22, 2023. (Photo Courtesy of Foreign Affairs Ministry)

Beijing. China has removed outspoken foreign minister Qin Gang from office and replaced him with his predecessor, Wang Yi.

In an announcement on Tuesday evening, state media gave no reason for Qin’s removal, but it comes after he dropped out of sight almost one month ago amid speculation over his personal affairs and political rivalries.

The ministry has provided no information about Qin's status in keeping with the ruling Communist Party’s standard approach to personnel matters within a highly opaque political system where the media and free speech are severely restricted.

The ministry made no comment at its daily briefing on Tuesday. The move comes amid a foreign backlash against China's increasingly aggressive foreign policy, of which Qin was a chief proponent.
 

