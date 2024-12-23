China Says Philippine Plan to Deploy Midrange Missiles Would Be 'Extremely Irresponsible'

Philippine military chief Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. center, listens as an exhibitor explains the Wind Demon, a long range air to surface cruise missile, during the Asian Defense and Security Exhibition on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024, in Manila, Philippines.
Philippine military chief Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. center, listens as an exhibitor explains the Wind Demon, a long range air to surface cruise missile, during the Asian Defense and Security Exhibition on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024, in Manila, Philippines. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

Beijing. China has criticized the Philippines’ plan to deploy midrange missiles, calling it a provocative move that could escalate regional tensions.

Earlier on Monday, the Philippines' top army official, Lt. Gen. Roy Galido, told reporters in Manila that the military plans to acquire a midrange missile system to bolster the country’s defense amid rising tensions with China in the South China Sea.

"There are plans, there are negotiations, because we see its feasibility and adaptability," Galido said.

In April, the U.S. deployed its Typhon midrange missile system in the northern Philippines, and U.S. and Philippine troops have since trained jointly for potential use of the heavy weaponry. The U.S. has agreed to keep the system in the Philippines indefinitely to strengthen deterrence.

China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning described the Philippines’ proposed missile deployment as a move that would deepen geopolitical confrontation and spark an arms race.

"It is an extremely irresponsible choice for the history and people of itself and the whole of Southeast Asia, as well as for the security of the region," Mao said at a daily briefing.

China, which opposes U.S. military support to the Philippines, has expressed particular concern over the deployment of the Typhon system, which is capable of firing the Tomahawk Land Attack Missile. The Tomahawk, with a range of over 1,000 miles (1,600 kilometers), can reach China.

Under President Joe Biden, the U.S. has strengthened alliances in the Indo-Pacific region to counter China, particularly in the event of a confrontation over Taiwan.

Galido clarified that the Philippines may not necessarily purchase the Typhon system, adding that the military is working with the U.S. and other friendly nations on a range of weapons platforms it plans to acquire.

The Philippines’ defense strategy includes protecting its exclusive economic zone, which extends 200 nautical miles (370 kilometers).

"It is paramount for the army to be able to project its force up to that extent, in coordination, of course, with the Philippine navy and the Philippine air force," Galido said.

