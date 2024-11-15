Chinese National Arrested in N. Sulawesi for Smuggling Protected Wildlife Parts

Antara
April 30, 2025 | 3:27 pm
SHARE
Officials from the Environment and Forestry Ministry and South Sumatra Police display rhino horns seized from a Palembang resident at a press conference in Palembang on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024. (Beritasatu.com/Andika Pratama)
Officials from the Environment and Forestry Ministry and South Sumatra Police display rhino horns seized from a Palembang resident at a press conference in Palembang on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024. (Beritasatu.com/Andika Pratama)

Manado. Indonesia’s Forestry Ministry has foiled an international wildlife trafficking operation involving a Chinese national attempting to smuggle parts of protected animals through North Sulawesi.

The suspect, identified by the initials BQ, was caught with a cache of illegal animal parts including rhino horns, tiger fangs, and gall bladders. 

Dwi Januanto Nugroho, Director General of Law Enforcement at the Forestry Ministry, said the case is part of a broader crackdown on transnational wildlife crime. “We are committed not only to prosecuting the suspect but also dismantling the broader criminal network behind this trade, up to the intellectual actors and international syndicates,” Dwi said in a statement received Wednesday in Jakarta.

Read More:
East Kalimantan Establishes Wildlife Rescue Center for Endangered Species Beyond Orangutans
Advertisement

He described the case as a serious threat to biodiversity and national security. “Wildlife trafficking is not just an environmental offense, it is transnational crime often linked to money laundering, corruption, and document forgery,” Dwi said.

The arrest was triggered by a Customs report from Manado’s airport, where officials inspected BQ’s luggage after his early-morning arrival. The search revealed multiple suspicious packages lacking proper documentation, including health and transport permits.

Authorities confiscated the materials, which were later identified by quarantine and conservation officials as parts of protected wildlife. Among the seized items were 12 tiger fangs, 20 gall bladders, and several packages believed to contain rhino horn, now undergoing forensic testing at Gadjah Mada University’s Animal Systematics Laboratory.

BQ has been detained at the Class II Detention Center in Manado. He faces up to 10 years in prison and a Rp 2 billion ($125,000) fine under Indonesia’s conservation laws. The evidence has been transferred to the North Sulawesi Natural Resources Conservation Agency.

Rudianto Saragih Napitu, Director of Forestry Crime Enforcement, warned that protected wildlife crimes are considered extraordinary due to their environmental and ecological impact. “North Sulawesi, especially Manado, is a known hotspot for illegal wildlife trafficking by air, land, and sea. We will intensify enforcement to stop this trade,” he said.

Tags:
#Nature #Crime
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

Chinese National Arrested in N. Sulawesi for Smuggling Protected Wildlife Parts
News 2 hours ago

Chinese National Arrested in N. Sulawesi for Smuggling Protected Wildlife Parts

 The Forestry Ministry blocks wildlife trafficking attempt by a Chinese national in North Sulawesi, seizing rhino horns and tiger fangs.
Government Shuts Down Four Villas in Bogor for Encroaching on Protected Forests
News Mar 10, 2025 | 11:04 am

Government Shuts Down Four Villas in Bogor for Encroaching on Protected Forests

 The Forestry Ministry, sealed four villas in the Puncak area, Bogor Regency, on Sunday.
ICOPE 2025: Government Urges Sustainable Palm Oil Practices to Curb Deforestation
News Feb 13, 2025 | 12:56 pm

ICOPE 2025: Government Urges Sustainable Palm Oil Practices to Curb Deforestation

 At ICOPE 2025, officials called for integrating palm oil cultivation with forest conservation to curb deforestation.
Orangutan Electrocuted While Searching for Food in Palangka Raya
News Feb 1, 2025 | 10:28 am

Orangutan Electrocuted While Searching for Food in Palangka Raya

 A male wild orangutan died after being electrocuted while hanging from an electric cable in the residential area of Palangka Raya
Indonesia Plans to Reforest 12 Million Hectares of Damaged Land
News Nov 15, 2024 | 8:53 pm

Indonesia Plans to Reforest 12 Million Hectares of Damaged Land

 Minister of Forestry Raja Juli Antoni Optimistic About Reforesting 12 Million Hectares of Damaged Forests in Indonesia

The Latest

Mari Elka Calls for Export Diversification Amid Looming US Tariffs
Business 59 minutes ago

Mari Elka Calls for Export Diversification Amid Looming US Tariffs

 Mari Elka warns Indonesia must boost domestic resilience and expand global markets to cushion the impact of looming US tariffs.
Mari Pangestu: ASEAN’s Swift Response Shows Regional Strength Against US Trade Shocks
Business 1 hours ago

Mari Pangestu: ASEAN’s Swift Response Shows Regional Strength Against US Trade Shocks

 To diversify trade and reduce reliance on the US, Mari advocated for the accelerated completion of the Indonesia-EU CEPA.
Gov't Unlocks $5.2B in Budget Funds to Accelerate Spending
Business 2 hours ago

Gov't Unlocks $5.2B in Budget Funds to Accelerate Spending

 Indonesia unblocks Rp 86.6T in frozen budgets to speed up spending on Prabowo’s priority programs.
Chinese National Arrested in N. Sulawesi for Smuggling Protected Wildlife Parts
News 2 hours ago

Chinese National Arrested in N. Sulawesi for Smuggling Protected Wildlife Parts

 The Forestry Ministry blocks wildlife trafficking attempt by a Chinese national in North Sulawesi, seizing rhino horns and tiger fangs.
President Prabowo to Attend May Day Commemoration at Monas
News 3 hours ago

President Prabowo to Attend May Day Commemoration at Monas

 President Prabowo Subianto is set to attend the International Workers’ Day (May Day) commemoration in Central Jakarta on Thursday.
News Index

Most Popular

Trump Chickened Out
1
Trump Chickened Out
2
Bali Weather Warning: High Winds, Rain, and Dangerous Waves Expected Until May 1
3
Korean Firms Commit $1.7 Billion in New Investments Following Meeting with Prabowo
4
Indonesian Banks Pass Stress Test Amid US Tariffs, Depreciating Rupiah: OJK
5
Prabowo Sees Danantara Amassing $1 Trillion in Assets
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED