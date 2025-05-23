Chinese Premier to Visit President Prabowo This Weekend

Herman
May 23, 2025 | 3:51 pm
SHARE
FILE - This picture posted on President Prabowo Subianto's Instagram account shows him being received by Chinese Premier Li Qiang at the Great Hall of the People in Xicheng, China, Saturday, November 9, 2024. (Instagram)
FILE - This picture posted on President Prabowo Subianto's Instagram account shows him being received by Chinese Premier Li Qiang at the Great Hall of the People in Xicheng, China, Saturday, November 9, 2024. (Instagram)

Jakarta. Chinese Premier Li Qiang is scheduled to visit Indonesia and meet with President Prabowo Subianto in Jakarta on Sunday to strengthen economic cooperation amid rising reciprocal tariffs from the United States affecting both countries.

Last month, Chinese President Xi Jinping toured several Southeast Asian nations, but Indonesia was not included in the itinerary as President Prabowo was overseas at the time. Nonetheless, Prabowo and Xi have met on several occasions, including during Prabowo’s recent visit to Beijing.

“Premier Li Qiang is expected to arrive in Indonesia on Saturday afternoon,” said Cabinet Secretary Teddy Indra Wijaya in Jakarta on Friday.

Earlier, Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto said the visit would focus on advancing strategic cooperation under the "Two Countries, Twin Parks" (TCTP) initiative. This bilateral framework promotes economic integration and sustainable growth through collaboration across sectors such as banking, infrastructure, energy, automotive, agriculture, electronics, and aviation.

Advertisement
Read More:
Indonesia, China Eye Stronger Strategic Partnership at 75th Anniversary

The partnership will also be realized through the establishment of a Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Batang, which has been designated as a strategic location for the TCTP project. Various companies across sectors are expected to participate in the initiative.

The Indonesia-China TCTP project is anticipated to boost national industrial competitiveness and support the government’s goal of achieving 8 percent economic growth in the coming years.
 

Tags:
#Bilateral
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

Chinese Premier to Visit President Prabowo This Weekend
News 2 hours ago

Chinese Premier to Visit President Prabowo This Weekend

 The visit would focus on advancing strategic cooperation under the "Two Countries, Twin Parks" (TCTP) initiative.
Luhut Proposes $1 Billion Joint Investment Between Indonesia’s Danantara and China’s Sovereign Wealth Entities
Business 7 hours ago

Luhut Proposes $1 Billion Joint Investment Between Indonesia’s Danantara and China’s Sovereign Wealth Entities

 During a high-level meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Luhut proposed the creation of a joint sovereign wealth initiative.

The Latest

Chinese Premier to Visit President Prabowo This Weekend
News 2 hours ago

Chinese Premier to Visit President Prabowo This Weekend

 The visit would focus on advancing strategic cooperation under the "Two Countries, Twin Parks" (TCTP) initiative.
Gov't Urges Pertamina to Import US Fuel 'No Matter What'
Business 3 hours ago

Gov't Urges Pertamina to Import US Fuel 'No Matter What'

 Indonesia is mulling raising its fuel imports from the US as part of its tariff negotiations.
'Investment, Not Tariffs,' Says Ishiba after Telephone Talks with Trump 
Business 3 hours ago

'Investment, Not Tariffs,' Says Ishiba after Telephone Talks with Trump 

 Ishiba said he reminded Trump that Japan's position was for the US administration to scrap all recent tariffs on imports from Japan.
Indonesia Condemns Israel for Firing at Diplomats in West Bank
News 4 hours ago

Indonesia Condemns Israel for Firing at Diplomats in West Bank

 Israel is facing widespread condemnation after its military forces fired in the direction of visiting diplomats in the West Bank.
SAR Team Rescues 30 Crew Members of Pasifik Memori II Sunk Near Singapore
News 4 hours ago

SAR Team Rescues 30 Crew Members of Pasifik Memori II Sunk Near Singapore

 The vessel had been hit from behind by a tanker whose identity remains unknown.
News Index

Most Popular

Indonesia Seizes Millions of Illegally Imported Tools from China Tracked Through TikTok Ads
1
Indonesia Seizes Millions of Illegally Imported Tools from China Tracked Through TikTok Ads
2
Shell to Exit Fuel Retail Business in Indonesia, Sells Stations to JV
3
Luhut Proposes $1 Billion Joint Investment Between Indonesia’s Danantara and China’s Sovereign Wealth Entities
4
Bank Indonesia Cuts 2025 Growth Forecast After Weak Q1 Performance
5
Bank Indonesia Cuts Benchmark Rate by 25 Basis Points to 5.5 Pct
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED