Chinese Premier to Visit President Prabowo This Weekend

Jakarta. Chinese Premier Li Qiang is scheduled to visit Indonesia and meet with President Prabowo Subianto in Jakarta on Sunday to strengthen economic cooperation amid rising reciprocal tariffs from the United States affecting both countries.

Last month, Chinese President Xi Jinping toured several Southeast Asian nations, but Indonesia was not included in the itinerary as President Prabowo was overseas at the time. Nonetheless, Prabowo and Xi have met on several occasions, including during Prabowo’s recent visit to Beijing.

“Premier Li Qiang is expected to arrive in Indonesia on Saturday afternoon,” said Cabinet Secretary Teddy Indra Wijaya in Jakarta on Friday.

Earlier, Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto said the visit would focus on advancing strategic cooperation under the "Two Countries, Twin Parks" (TCTP) initiative. This bilateral framework promotes economic integration and sustainable growth through collaboration across sectors such as banking, infrastructure, energy, automotive, agriculture, electronics, and aviation.

Advertisement

The partnership will also be realized through the establishment of a Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Batang, which has been designated as a strategic location for the TCTP project. Various companies across sectors are expected to participate in the initiative.

The Indonesia-China TCTP project is anticipated to boost national industrial competitiveness and support the government’s goal of achieving 8 percent economic growth in the coming years.



SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: