Chinese Tourist Missing While Diving Near Kakaban Island in East Kalimantan

Fuad Iqbal Abdullah
May 3, 2025 | 4:48 pm
A search and rescue team patrols the waters for a missing person. (ANTARA FOTO/Abriawan Abhe).
A search and rescue team patrols the waters for a missing person. (ANTARA FOTO/Abriawan Abhe).

Berau, East Kalimantan. A female tourist from China has gone missing while diving off the coast of Kakaban Island in Berau Regency, East Kalimantan. A joint search and rescue team has been deployed and continues efforts to locate her since Friday afternoon.

According to Endrow Sasmita, Head of Operations at the Balikpapan Search and Rescue Agency, the incident occurred when the tourist, accompanied by 11 companions, was diving at a popular underwater site around Kakaban Island.

After completing the dive, the woman reportedly dropped her GoPro camera into the sea. She then re-entered the water without diving gear in an attempt to retrieve the device.

“She went back in to look for the camera, but after some time, she never resurfaced,” Endrow said.

Despite efforts by her fellow travelers and three local guides to locate her, the woman remained missing. Local residents also joined the initial search, but it yielded no results.

A rescue team from Basarnas Balikpapan was later dispatched to the scene to aid in the search. As of Saturday afternoon, the missing tourist has yet to be found.

Authorities say the search will continue for the next seven days in accordance with standard SAR procedures.

