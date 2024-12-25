Christmas Eve Worldwide: A Time for Reflection Amid War and Crisis

Bethlehem. Christmas Eve in Bethlehem, the traditional birthplace of Jesus, was marked by a somber atmosphere on Tuesday, overshadowed by the ongoing war in Gaza.

Manger Square, usually aglow with festive lights and bustling with foreign tourists, stood empty. Palestinian scouts, typically accompanied by raucous brass bands, marched silently through the streets. Security barriers surrounded the Church of the Nativity, and vendors abandoned attempts to sell balloons due to the lack of visitors.

The absence of Christmas festivities dealt a severe blow to Bethlehem’s economy, where tourism constitutes 70 percent of income, most of it derived during the holiday season. Visitor numbers have plummeted from nearly 2 million in 2019 to fewer than 100,000 this year, according to the Palestinian Tourism Ministry.

Violence in the West Bank has compounded the situation, with over 800 Palestinians killed by Israeli fire and dozens of Israelis dying in militant attacks.Travel restrictions and military checkpoints have further hindered movement, limiting tourism and cutting off access to jobs in Israel for many Palestinians.

Latin Patriarch Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the top Roman Catholic cleric in the Holy Land, observed the empty streets and shuttered shops. Addressing a modest gathering in Manger Square, he expressed hope for brighter days ahead: “This has to be the last Christmas that is so sad.”

Elsewhere, moments of connection emerged amid global challenges.

In Paris, Notre Dame Cathedral held its first Christmas Eve services since its 2019 fire, welcoming thousands who marveled at its restoration. In Syria’s Saydnaya, families gathered near a historic monastery to celebrate with music and fireworks despite the scars of war.

In the US, communities balanced joy and grief. Madison, Wisconsin, hosted a candlelight service at City Church just days after a deadly school shooting on its campus, while American Airlines briefly grounded flights nationwide amid a technical issue, adding to holiday travel woes.

