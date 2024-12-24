Christmas Message 2024: Minister Nasaruddin Reminds Religious Communities of Tolerance and Love

Euis Rita Hartarti
December 24, 2024 | 4:34 pm
Istiqlal Mosque Grand Imam Nasaruddin Umar kisses Pope Francis' forehead at the Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta on Sep. 5, 2024. (Antara Photo/Dhemas Reviyanto)
Istiqlal Mosque Grand Imam Nasaruddin Umar kisses Pope Francis' forehead at the Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta on Sep. 5, 2024. (Antara Photo/Dhemas Reviyanto)

Jakarta. Religious Affairs Minister Nasaruddin Umar conveys Christmas greetings for 2024 to the Christian community and wishes a Happy New Year 2025 to all Indonesians.

"Let us continue spreading love and strengthening the foundation of humanity," said Nasaruddin on Tuesday.

This year’s Christmas celebration carries the theme, "Let us go now to Bethlehem." This theme conveys a message about loyalty and readiness to follow God's calling, which is in line with the Religious Affairs Ministry's spirit to encourage the faithful to practice their religion.

The minister said that the closer the people are to their faith, the more peace and harmony will be realized, which is crucial for Indonesia's development. On the other hand, if people drift away from their faith, destruction, both for humanity and nature, could occur.

"Let us make the 2024 Christmas celebration a moment to embody religious teachings in the spirit of human love. Love will bring peace and harmony, which are prerequisites for development. This is a great contribution from religious people to Indonesia's progress," he said.

Additionally, he reminded the Indonesian people to reflect, contemplate, and evaluate their life journey over the past year as preparation to welcome the new year with a fresh spirit and optimism.

"Let us continue to grow as individuals for the greater good. The best among us are those who are better today than yesterday and continue to make improvements for the future," he said.

