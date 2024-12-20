Christmas Moment, Effendi Simbolon Hopes Megawati Reconciles with Jokowi

Yustinus Paat
December 20, 2024 | 12:13 pm
Effendi Simbolon speaks during an event at the Smesco Building in Jakarta on Thursday, December 19, 2024. (Handout)
Jakarta. Former politician of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), Effendi Simbolon, delivered a touching Christmas message for former President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo and PDI-P Chairwoman Megawati Soekarnoputri.

Effendi expressed his "sadness and concern" over the relationship between Jokowi and PDI-P, hoping that Jokowi could reconcile with Megawati.

"I am sad, what harm has Jokowi done to PDI-P? I tell Madame Megawati that everything has its time. We should not judge people too harshly," said Effendi during an event at the Smesco Building in Jakarta on Thursday night.

As the Chairman of the association of the Punguan Simbolon Clan (PSBI), Effendi said that many people still love Jokowi. According to him, Jokowi's contributions are significant for both the party and the country.

He said he hopes that Megawati can offer an opportunity for reconciliation, suggesting that no party should judge others too harshly, as time can heal differences.

His remarks came after Jokowi, his son, and his son-in-law were dismissed by PDI-P related to differences during the presidential election in February. Effendi himself was also discharged by the party for his ties with Jokowi.

On this occasion, Effendi also expressed optimistic hopes for the upcoming administration, led by President Prabowo Subianto and Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka. According to him, Prabowo is expected to help Indonesia overcome the global recession issue and lead the country toward progress.

"We must remain optimistic, Prabowo as president can bring Indonesia out of the recession that is also being felt by other countries. President Prabowo, be a skilled captain to lead Indonesia to a better state," he concluded.

#Politics
