Cirebon Quarry Landslide Death Toll Rises to 14, Search Ongoing for 11 Missing

Cirebon. Fourteen bodies have been recovered and returned to their families after a deadly landslide struck a mining site in Gunung Kuda, Cirebon, West Java. Authorities are still searching for 11 people who remain missing, West Java Police Chief Inspector General Rudi Setiawan confirmed during a visit to the disaster site on Saturday.

The landslide occurred on Friday at a natural stone quarry in the area, burying several workers under the debris.

“By Friday night, we had handed over the remains of 14 victims to their families through the DVI (Disaster Victim Identification) process,” Rudi told Beritasatu.com.

Seven others who sustained minor injuries have been discharged from medical care. A joint search and rescue (SAR) team has been deployed in two groups to comb the eastern and western slopes of Gunung Kuda, guided by reports from local residents.

To support the ongoing rescue efforts, police have set up a public kitchen at the site to provide logistical aid to SAR personnel.

Authorities are also investigating possible negligence related to the disaster. The landslide has prompted a criminal probe into suspected violations of mining safety standards.

“The West Java Governor has revoked the mining permits of three companies operating in this area,” Rudi said. “We are following up with an investigation to determine the cause of the landslide, including the possibility of improper mining methods.”

Police have questioned multiple witnesses, with initial findings indicating failures in safety protocols.

“If violations are confirmed, we will take firm legal action,” Rudi stated.

The investigation will reference several legal frameworks, including the Mining Law, Occupational Health and Safety regulations, Environmental Law, and Article 359 of the Criminal Code concerning negligence resulting in death.

Rudi also praised the West Java provincial government for its swift action in suspending the companies’ licenses and imposing administrative sanctions.

“Law enforcement is proceeding in parallel with the license review. We’re coordinating with relevant agencies to collect evidence and ensure accountability,” he said.

