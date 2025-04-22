Civil Servant Move to Nusantara Delayed Amid Cabinet Restructuring

Yustinus Paat
April 22, 2025 | 5:54 pm
A worker inspects the civil servants' housing at the new capital Nusantara on Aug. 15, 2024. (Antara Photo/Fauzan)
A worker inspects the civil servants' housing at the new capital Nusantara on Aug. 15, 2024. (Antara Photo/Fauzan)

Jakarta. The planned relocation of civil servants to Indonesia’s new capital, Nusantara, has been delayed as the government awaits formal direction from President Prabowo Subianto, a senior minister said on Tuesday.

Administrative and Bureaucratic Reform (PANRB) Minister Rini Widyantini confirmed that her office had issued an official letter to all ministries and government institutions, informing them of the postponement.

“We have issued a formal notification of the postponement through a letter signed on January 24,” Rini said during a press briefing.

She explained that several factors were behind the delay, including ongoing internal restructuring within ministries and agencies under the current Red and White Cabinet. The government is also still finalizing adjustments to office buildings and residential facilities for civil servants in the new capital.

“Given the ongoing restructuring, the working arrangements of several ministries and agencies are still in the process of internal consolidation,” Rini said. “The relocation of civil servants to Nusantara cannot yet be carried out.”

The relocation was initially scheduled to begin in October 2024, with thousands of civil servants expected to move from Jakarta to the country's future capital in East Kalimantan. However, changes in the number of ministries and agencies have required revisions to the supporting infrastructure.

In addition, Rini said the presidential regulation (Perpres) that would formally authorize the move has yet to be signed by President Prabowo.

“For the final schedule, we are still waiting for direction from the President. The Perpres on the ASN relocation to Nusantara has not been signed yet,” she added.

Despite the delay, development in Nusantara is ongoing. Head of the Nusantara Capital Authority, Basuki Hadimuljono, has previously said that President Prabowo plans to begin working from the new capital in 2028.

