Civil Servants in Jakarta Who Refuse to Use Public Transport Won't Get Promotion

Jakarta. Civil servants within the Jakarta Provincial Government are required to use public transportation every Wednesday. Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung said strict sanctions will be imposed on employees who fail to comply with this policy.

The sanction includes a halt in the promotion process during his leadership term.

“For anyone who violates this policy while I’m in charge -- for at least the next five years -- don’t expect a promotion,” Pramono said during the Mata Lokal Fest event on Thursday night.

The policy is outlined in Governor’s Instruction No. 6 of 2025 on the Use of Mass Public Transportation for Employees within the Jakarta Provincial Government, which mandates all civil servants and government staff to use public transportation every Wednesday. It has been in effect since April 30, with a high compliance rate.

Advertisement

On the first day of implementation, civil servant compliance reached 96 percent. The impact was notably seen in the increased number of public transport users, especially TransJjakarta, which jumped from 1.2–1.25 million passengers per day to 1.4 million on the first Wednesday of the policy.

“We want this to become not just an order but a new lifestyle for employees. Public transportation is the future of Jakarta,” said Pramono.

Pramono stressed that this policy is part of Jakarta’s broader effort to reduce traffic congestion and air pollution -- two major ongoing issues for the city.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: