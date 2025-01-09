Civil Servants in Jakarta Who Refuse to Use Public Transport Won't Get Promotion

Mita Amalia Hapsari
May 9, 2025 | 11:57 am
SHARE
Jakarta Governor-Elect Pramono Anung and his vice governor-elect Rano Karno visit the Bandeng Rawa Belong Festival in Jakarta on Jan. 28, 2025. (Antara Photo/Asprilla Dwi Ardha)
Jakarta Governor-Elect Pramono Anung and his vice governor-elect Rano Karno visit the Bandeng Rawa Belong Festival in Jakarta on Jan. 28, 2025. (Antara Photo/Asprilla Dwi Ardha)

Jakarta. Civil servants within the Jakarta Provincial Government are required to use public transportation every Wednesday. Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung said strict sanctions will be imposed on employees who fail to comply with this policy.

The sanction includes a halt in the promotion process during his leadership term.

“For anyone who violates this policy while I’m in charge -- for at least the next five years -- don’t expect a promotion,” Pramono said during the Mata Lokal Fest event on Thursday night.

The policy is outlined in Governor’s Instruction No. 6 of 2025 on the Use of Mass Public Transportation for Employees within the Jakarta Provincial Government, which mandates all civil servants and government staff to use public transportation every Wednesday. It has been in effect since April 30, with a high compliance rate.

Advertisement

On the first day of implementation, civil servant compliance reached 96 percent. The impact was notably seen in the increased number of public transport users, especially TransJjakarta, which jumped from 1.2–1.25 million passengers per day to 1.4 million on the first Wednesday of the policy.

“We want this to become not just an order but a new lifestyle for employees. Public transportation is the future of Jakarta,” said Pramono.

Pramono stressed that this policy is part of Jakarta’s broader effort to reduce traffic congestion and air pollution -- two major ongoing issues for the city.

Tags:
#Transportation #Policy
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

Civil Servants in Jakarta Who Refuse to Use Public Transport Won't Get Promotion
News 2 hours ago

Civil Servants in Jakarta Who Refuse to Use Public Transport Won't Get Promotion

 The regulation has been in effect since April 30, with a high compliance rate.
PDI-P Councilor Dies While Delivering Speech at Party Gathering
News Apr 27, 2025 | 7:50 pm

PDI-P Councilor Dies While Delivering Speech at Party Gathering

 While delivering his opening remarks, he lost his balance and fell forward, striking the microphone stand.
Police Investigate Alleged Data Breach at Bank DKI
Business Apr 10, 2025 | 9:03 pm

Police Investigate Alleged Data Breach at Bank DKI

 The breach has led Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung to dismiss the bank’s IT Director, Amirul Wicaksono.
Jakarta Exempts Houses Under Rp 2 Billion from Property Tax
Business Mar 26, 2025 | 9:36 pm

Jakarta Exempts Houses Under Rp 2 Billion from Property Tax

 Pramono also clarified that no similar tax relief will be offered for vehicle ownership.
Jakarta Sees Flood Waters Recede, Cleanup Efforts Underway
News Mar 6, 2025 | 12:46 pm

Jakarta Sees Flood Waters Recede, Cleanup Efforts Underway

 Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung reports a drop in water levels, easing flood risks. Cleanup teams mobilized to restore affected areas.
Megawati Never Bars PDI-P Politicians from Magelang Retreat: Spokesman
News Feb 26, 2025 | 1:56 pm

Megawati Never Bars PDI-P Politicians from Magelang Retreat: Spokesman

 Megawati has also instructed PDI-P cadres to join the second batch of the regional leaders' retreat.
Pramono Anung Leads PDI-P's Local Leaders to Join Retreat on 3rd Day
News Feb 24, 2025 | 3:45 pm

Pramono Anung Leads PDI-P's Local Leaders to Join Retreat on 3rd Day

 The decision to join hundreds of other elected governors, mayors, and regents in the retreat was taken after consultation with Megawati.
Pramono Anung’s Son Declared Regent-Elect in Kediri
News Jan 9, 2025 | 11:04 pm

Pramono Anung’s Son Declared Regent-Elect in Kediri

 Pramono Anung has maintained a low public profile, keeping his personal life away from the spotlight.
Jakarta Governor-Elect Pramono Announces Transition Team
News Jan 9, 2025 | 9:02 pm

Jakarta Governor-Elect Pramono Announces Transition Team

 Earlier in the day, Pramono was officially declared the winner of the Jakarta gubernatorial election, securing 50.07 percent of the vote.
Enggartiasto Praises Pramono Anung as Politician ‘Without Enemies’
News Jan 9, 2025 | 5:50 pm

Enggartiasto Praises Pramono Anung as Politician ‘Without Enemies’

 Enggartiasto has had a long-standing relationship with Pramono since during their years as businessmen and when they served as House members.

The Latest

Civil Servants in Jakarta Who Refuse to Use Public Transport Won't Get Promotion
News 2 hours ago

Civil Servants in Jakarta Who Refuse to Use Public Transport Won't Get Promotion

 The regulation has been in effect since April 30, with a high compliance rate.
Jokowi to Deniers: My Diploma Is Real -- Now Face the Law
News 2 hours ago

Jokowi to Deniers: My Diploma Is Real -- Now Face the Law

 Jokowi’s legal team appeared at police headquarters in Jakarta with the diploma, which was hand-delivered by his brother-in-law.
Indonesia Among the Least Protective Economies, Industry Ministry Says
Business 3 hours ago

Indonesia Among the Least Protective Economies, Industry Ministry Says

 Indonesia currently imposes only around 370 NTBs. In contrast, China has more than 2,800 such policies and India over 2,500.
Denmark Summons US Diplomat Over Report on Increased US Intel Gathering in Greenland
News 4 hours ago

Denmark Summons US Diplomat Over Report on Increased US Intel Gathering in Greenland

 US intelligence reportedly wants to learn more about Greenland’s independence movement and sentiment about US resource extraction there.
Analyst Blames Gov't for Mass Layoffs in Indonesian Media Outlets
News 4 hours ago

Analyst Blames Gov't for Mass Layoffs in Indonesian Media Outlets

 Analyst Trubus Rahardiansah said the government should consider exempting news outlets from having to pay taxes.
News Index

Most Popular

Prabowo Thanks Bill Gates for $159 Million Grant to Indonesia
1
Prabowo Thanks Bill Gates for $159 Million Grant to Indonesia
2
Seven EV Makers Eye Rp 15 Trillion Investment in Indonesian Plants
3
Danantara to Set Up Philanthropic Arm, Hopes to Partner with Bill Gates
4
Bilateral Conference Helps Subang Attract Investment in Renewables, EV
5
Danantara Trust Fund Wants to Be ASEAN’s Philanthropic Hub
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED