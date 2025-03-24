Clashes Erupt as Students Protest Military Law in Multiple Cities

Sukabumi/Surabaya/Palangka Raya/Malang. Protests against Indonesia’s newly revised military law erupted into violent clashes between students and security forces in several cities on Monday, leaving multiple people injured and dozens detained. The demonstrations, which took place in Sukabumi, Surabaya, Palangka Raya, Lumajang, and Malang, saw students opposing the expanded role of active-duty military officers in civilian positions.

In Sukabumi, West Java, hundreds of students gathered outside the city’s legislative council (DPRD) office to voice their rejection of the law. As protesters attempted to enter the building, police deployed water cannons, sparking a confrontation. Several students sustained injuries, while police detained others accused of instigating the violence. Wawan Juanda, chairman of the Sukabumi DPRD, condemned the unrest, claiming that non-student agitators had infiltrated the demonstration.

A similar scene unfolded in Surabaya, East Java, where demonstrators refused to disperse outside the Grahadi State Building. Police used water cannons and riot squads to break up the crowd, leading to damaged public facilities and parked vehicles. Surabaya Police Chief Luthfie Sulistiawan later confirmed that several alleged provocateurs had been taken into custody.

In Palangka Raya, Central Kalimantan, protests initially proceeded peacefully before escalating when demonstrators forced their way into the DPRD compound, shattering glass doors. At least one protester was hospitalized with lacerations, while police detained several individuals suspected of vandalism. Students demanded the immediate repeal of the law, arguing that it threatens democratic reform by reintroducing military influence into governance.

In Lumajang, East Java, tensions flared as students attempted to storm the local DPRD office. The standoff turned violent after an object was hurled at security forces, prompting police to retaliate. Two demonstrators suffered injuries before order was restored. Protest organizers vowed to seek legal action against what they claimed was excessive use of force by authorities.

Meanwhile, in Malang, East Java, protests took a more destructive turn when demonstrators set fire to two security posts at the city’s DPRD office on Sunday. Police detained three students suspected of inciting riots, while legal aid groups criticized the arrests as arbitrary and accused officers of using disproportionate force. Malang police officials confirmed that investigations were ongoing and that further legal action could follow.

In response to the nationwide unrest, Law and Human Rights Minister Supratman Andi Agtas suggested that opponents of the revised law should challenge it through a judicial review at the Constitutional Court. “Let the government implement the newly enacted TNI Law first. Then, it can be tested to determine whether the concerns are indeed valid,” he said.

The controversial amendment to Law No. 34/2004 on the Indonesian Military expands the number of civilian positions available to active-duty military officers, a move critics warn could erode civilian oversight and shift Indonesia away from post-reform governance principles.

