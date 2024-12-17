Colonel Among 13 Dead in Accidental Explosion During Army Operation

Rifki Saebani, Aep Sopandi
May 13, 2025 | 5:15 pm
The photograph of Colonel Antonius Hermawan rests at his parents' home in Yogyakarta, Tuesday, May 13, 2025. (B-Universe Photo/Olena Wibisana)
The photograph of Colonel Antonius Hermawan rests at his parents' home in Yogyakarta, Tuesday, May 13, 2025. (B-Universe Photo/Olena Wibisana)

Jakarta. Four Indonesian Army soldiers were among the 13 people killed in a deadly explosion that occurred during the disposal of expired military munitions in Garut, West Java, on Monday.

Colonel Antonius Hermawan, commander of the 3rd Central Ammunition Depot at the Army’s Equipment Center (Puspalad) in Garut, was the highest-ranking officer killed in the incident, which also claimed the lives of nine civilians.

According to a preliminary investigation, the first controlled detonation of aging munitions went according to plan. However, the accident occurred as the disposal team was preparing detonators for a second round of explosions. A sudden, unintended blast followed, resulting in multiple fatalities.

Army spokesman Brig. Gen. Wahyu Yudhayana said that the disposal procedures were conducted in accordance with standard protocols, using three large pits to handle the expired ordnance.

Authorities have released the names of the deceased:

Military Personnel:

  • Colonel Antonius Hermawan
  • Major Anda Rohanda
  • Second Corporal Eri Triambodo
  • Private Aprio Seriawan

Civilians:

  • Agus bin Kasmin
  • Ipan bin Obur
  • Anwar
  • Iyus bin Inon
  • Iyus Rizal bin Saepuloh
  • Totok
  • Dadang
  • Rustiawan
  • Endang

The explosion occurred in the village of Sagara, Cibalong District. Security forces have cordoned off the area as the investigation continues.

“The investigation team is still working, including to assess whether the location is safe for future use,” said Maj. Gen. Dadang Arif Abdurahman, commander of the Siliwangi Military Command overseeing West Java.

Colonel Among 13 Dead in Accidental Explosion During Army Operation
Relatives wait for the bodies of civilians killed during the Army\'s munition disposal at Pameungpeuk Regional Hospital in Garut, West Java, Tuesday, May 13, 2025. The deadly incident occurred a day earlier, with nine civilians and four soldiers killed after a failed disposal of expired munitions on a field in Garut. (Antara Photo/Raisan Al Farisi)

The disposal site belongs to the Garut Natural Resources Conservation Agency (BKSDA) and is located approximately 500 meters from the nearest residential area. The military has regularly used the area for munitions disposal in the past.

Dave Laksono, deputy chairman of the House Commission I overseeing defense and foreign affairs, called for transparency in the investigation and emphasized the need to improve safety protocols.

"We demand a thorough investigation into the root cause of this incident that claimed the lives of four service members -- including a high-ranking officer -- and nine civilians,” Dave said.

Reports indicate that civilians often gathered near the disposal area to scavenge for scrap metal. While the Army stated that civilians had been kept at a safe distance prior to the blast, questions have emerged regarding their proximity.

Senior lawmaker and retired general Tubagus Hasanuddin questioned the site’s safety perimeter.

“There should have been strict demarcation around the disposal site to prevent civilians from entering dangerous areas,” he said. “Controlled explosions carry latent risks -- not all munitions may detonate at once, and some can explode later. That’s when misjudgments often occur, potentially leading to fatal consequences.”

