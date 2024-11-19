Communication Minister to Restructure Organization Amid Online Gambling Scandal

Jakarta. Communication and Digitalization Minister Meutya Hafid announced on Tuesday that she will implement an organizational restructuring within her ministry after ten officials were arrested for allegedly accepting bribes from online gambling operators.

The restructuring will focus on job rotations and ensuring that employees are assigned to roles that align with their skills and expertise.

“Some employees may currently be handling responsibilities that don’t match their qualifications. We will rotate them as part of an internal reorganization to place the right people in the right positions,” Meutya said after meeting with the management of B-Universe Media Holdings at her office in Jakarta.

Meutya, who has only been in office for three weeks, added that her ministry is working to strengthen coordination with other government agencies, including the Financial Services Authority (OJK) and the anti-money laundering agency PPATK, to enhance oversight and prevent future misconduct.

The ten ministry employees who were detained have been suspended from their roles as soon as they were named as criminal suspects, she confirmed.

During the meeting with B-Universe’s management, Meutya emphasized the shared responsibility between her ministry and the media in safeguarding democracy and promoting national development.

“I’m grateful that both the government and media companies are committed to contributing to the nation, each in their own way. We remain open to constructive criticism and solutions from media organizations like B-Universe and BTV,” Meutya said.

B-Universe Executive Chairman Enggartiasto Lukita led the delegation, which included CEO Rio Abdurachman, Deputy CEO Apreyvita Wulansari, and the chief editors of the media group's publications.

B-Universe is the parent company of the Jakarta Globe, the BTV entertainment channel, the IDTV business broadcaster, the Investor Daily newspaper, the news portal Beritasatu.com, and the business website Investor.id.

