Communication Minister Urges Tighter 'Pulsa' Transaction Monitoring to Combat Online Gambling

Jakarta. Communication and Digital Affairs Minister Meutya Hafid urged mobile telecommunication operators to tighten monitoring of phone credit, commonly known as pulsa, top-up transactions to help combat online gambling.

"We have discovered the practice of converting phone credit into money, which is being used for online gambling. Therefore, we are urging mobile operators to be more proactive in detecting and preventing this abuse. Additionally, we will draft regulations to limit phone credit transfers while still considering the needs of customers," Meutya said during a coordination meeting with the Financial Transaction Reports and Analysis Center (PPATK) and telecommunications operators at her office in Central Jakarta on Tuesday, December 3, 2024.

As an additional measure, Meutya proposed the re-registration of SIM cards using biometric data, which would help make it easier to identify individuals involved in online gambling. Stricter regulations will also be enforced on Internet Service Providers (ISPs) and Network Access Providers (NAPs) to ensure they block negative content simultaneously.

Meutya also stressed the importance of mass education campaigns, particularly targeting the younger generation. She urged mobile operators to increase digital literacy efforts to help the public recognize and avoid online gambling schemes.

"This outreach must target the younger generation, as they are the primary users of mobile phones," she emphasized.

In November 2024, the Ministry blocked over 250,000 pieces of online gambling content. However, Meutya acknowledged that effectively tackling online gambling requires cross-sector collaboration. According to recent data, online gambling transactions in Indonesia reached IDR 41 trillion between January and September 2024.

“We hope this synergy will lead to innovative solutions to combat online gambling. Together, let’s work to secure Indonesia’s digital space,” said Meutya Hafid.

